Leaders of eight countries will attend the Victory Parade on May 9, which traditionally takes place in Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the russian media.

Details

It is now known that Kyrgyz President Sadir Zhaparov will attend the parade in Moscow, and he is planning a working visit to Moscow on May 8-9.

It is also known that the presidents of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and Guinea-Bissau, Umarou Sisokou Embalo, will visit russia and take part in the Victory Parade on May 9.

The parade will also be attended by the leaders of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Cuba.

Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev is also scheduled to visit Moscow on May 8 and 9, but it is not yet known whether he will attend the parade itself.

In addition, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will traditionally arrive in Moscow to join Putin at the "victory parade.

The heads of executive bodies of the Union State, CIS, EAEU, CSTO, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Eurasian Development Bank, and heads of diplomatic missions and military attaches of friendly states were also invited to the parade.

According to the russian media , more than 9,000 people and 70 vehicles will take part in the May 9 parade in Moscow.

Addendum

Meanwhile, in the occupied Crimea, the "Immortal Regiment" event was canceled again. The occupiers explained it by "security issues."

Authorities in a number of russian regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Pskov, also announced the cancellation of parades and other events for May 9.

Recall

In an intelligence report, the UK Ministry of Defense analyzed russia's cancellation of this year's Immortal Regiment march, stating that it was likely due to vulnerability to drone strikes and potential protests against the war in Ukraine.