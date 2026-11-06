Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team

Ukrainian businesses are gradually developing practices for employing and adapting veterans. Companies are training teams to interact with colleagues who have combat experience, developing retraining and adaptation programs, and some are even creating dedicated positions to support veterans.

How to properly organize the process of a veteran’s return to civilian work, what mistakes colleagues and managers should avoid, and why trade unions can play an important role in this process was explained in a comment to UNN by Anton Semenov, founder of ROC, an expert in wartime communication and author of the book "Communication Starts with You."

Details

As the European Business Association reported, it is still too early to talk about the mass employment of veterans; however, companies are paying increasing attention to preparatory work within their organizations. In particular, there is growing demand for team training, psychological literacy, and the development of skills for interacting with people who have combat experience, injuries, or experience of captivity. As noted by the EBA, more effective integration of veterans requires companies to have not only their own programs, but also coordinated government policy and access to the necessary support tools.

Anton Semenov, an expert in wartime communications, noted that a service member’s return from the front to civilian life is not only about resuming professional activity, but also about gradually adapting to new circumstances, social contacts, and a familiar work rhythm. At the same time, it is not only the person returning from service who changes, but also the team in which they will work again. Therefore, a veteran’s successful reintegration requires preparation on both sides.

When a veteran returns to work, it is worth recognizing that during their service, the person, the team, and the work environment have all changed. Old rules of communication and work may no longer be suitable - he explains.

According to him, the first step should be an open conversation between the employee and the team about how their joint work will now be organized.

It is useful to discuss directly: what is comfortable now, what has changed, what kind of help the person wants to receive, what they want to do independently, how to provide feedback, and what to do if difficulties arise - Anton Semenov said.

Among the common mistakes made when veterans return to a team, the expert identifies two extremes: excessive care and excessive curiosity about a person’s military experience. In one case, colleagues begin avoiding difficult topics and choosing their words too cautiously; in the other, they actively ask about service, combat experience, injuries, or losses.

Another mistake is explaining any behavior by a veteran’s military past. A person may be dissatisfied with a particular decision, have a conflict with a manager, or become tired of work for the same reasons as other employees.

The basic principle is simple: speak directly, ask questions, listen to the answer, and adjust your behavior in accordance with that answer - Anton Semenov emphasized.

Preparing the team and the role of trade unions

Preparation for a veteran’s return should begin before they come back to work. According to the psychologist, a moderated group discussion can be an effective tool, allowing colleagues to voice their expectations, concerns, and questions. This format makes it possible to see what people are actually afraid of. Often, these are very specific things: whether it is acceptable to ask about service, how to respond to changes in behavior, whether help should be offered, and what to do if a conflict arises.

Briefings in the format of "how to behave properly with a veteran" are less effective. In our experience helping organizations integrate veterans, one or two live meetings with a veteran who has already gone through the process of returning to civilian work prove much more useful. Colleagues can ask them the questions that genuinely concern them, hear about concrete experiences, and see a real person instead of a generalized image of a "veteran" - Anton Semenov said.

Another step could be a moderated online team call with the returning colleague. It could be used to clarify the expectations of both sides, changes in the team and work, convenient ways of communicating, and how the team will act during the first weeks after the return. The purpose of such preparation is to create conditions in which people can ask questions directly, provide answers, and reach agreements.

In this process, trade union organizations can act as mediators.

A trade union can become a third party between the veteran, the manager, and colleagues, especially when direct dialogue has already become strained. It can help the parties clarify expectations, the conditions of the return, the workload, changes to the position, and the procedure for reviewing the agreements - the expert noted.

In addition, trade unions can help protect veterans’ labor rights and assist in resolving workplace conflicts.

Returning to a familiar workplace makes adaptation easier

Returning to a previous workplace can become an important source of support for a veteran during the transition to civilian life.

A familiar work environment provides a person with several sources of support at once: familiar people, a professional role, skills, established processes, and an understanding of the organization’s culture. This reduces the amount of new information they have to deal with simultaneously. A person returns more quickly to situations where they know what to do, can be useful, and can see the results of their work. Old social ties are also highly important. Colleagues already share a history, jokes, memories, and experience of working together. This can help restore a sense of belonging to the group more quickly - Anton Semenov noted.

At the same time, he added that returning to a previous workplace does not necessarily mean that a person will want to remain in the same position for a long time. Military experience may change their priorities, professional interests, and ideas about their future career.

That is why returning to a previous workplace should be viewed as an opportunity to restore professional and social ties and gradually understand what the person wants to do next - the expert explained.

Restoring one’s social circle can be a separate component of adaptation. After returning from service, some veterans feel distant from civilians or lose a significant part of their familiar social circle. In this context, trade unions can perform another important function - creating a mutual-support environment where a veteran can quickly feel among their own.

It should be recalled

Serhii Byzov, Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, previously emphasized that veterans’ return to working life requires systematic support - from rehabilitation and psychological recovery to employment, workplace adaptation, and protection of labor rights. According to him, trade unions can help veterans interact with employers, promote the creation of proper working conditions, and represent employees’ interests if problems arise. Serhii Byzov also underscored the importance of preparing teams for veterans’ return.

Trade unions are working to expand rehabilitation opportunities for veterans — FPU Chairman Byzov