Trade unions are working to expand rehabilitation opportunities for veterans — FPU Chairman Byzov

Supporting male and female defenders is the duty of the entire society, and trade unions will make every effort to ensure that veterans receive decent assistance. This was emphasized by Serhii Byzov, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, during a working meeting with the leadership of "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia" and representatives of the Council of Veterans of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC "Ukrprofоздоровnytsia" Oleksandr Riabko, Chairman of the company's Board Mykola Subota, Chairman of the Council of Veterans of Ukraine Andrii Koziura, and Head of the FPU Veterans Policy Department Ruslan Ahasanov.

The meeting participants discussed how to use the potential of the trade union network of sanatorium and resort facilities more effectively to restore veterans' health.

"Ukrprofozdorovnytsia" has many years of experience in sanatorium treatment, qualified medical personnel, and natural therapeutic resources that can form the basis for the comprehensive rehabilitation of male and female defenders.

FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov spoke about the work carried out by the Federation of Trade Unions together with "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia" on veterans' health improvement and rehabilitation. He emphasized that supporting male and female defenders is the duty of the entire society, and that trade unions would make every effort to ensure that veterans received decent assistance - the FPU noted.

Particular attention was paid to psychological support for veterans and assistance in returning to everyday life, work, and family. The participants emphasized the importance of pooling the efforts of trade unions, the sanatorium and resort sector, and veterans' organizations to take into account not only medical needs but also the actual requests of veterans themselves.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for further cooperation and joint work to increase the accessibility of health improvement and rehabilitation services for veterans.

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