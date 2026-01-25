Veterans of the Third Assault Brigade launched mobile 'points of invincibility' in Kyiv

Servicemen and veterans of the Third Army Corps have organized mobile invincibility points in Kyiv districts with long-term power outages, UNN reports.

Kyiv residents help the military with donations, and the military helps city residents survive the cold with power, water, and heat outages. Food trucks operate daily — here you can warm up by the fire, drink hot beverages, and charge your phone. This is how the veterans of the Troika deliver hot food and warmth around the city.

"The defenders know how to survive in extremely difficult conditions and could not stand aside. This is our personal initiative, supported by Commander Andriy Biletsky. While officials are looking for culprits, the military is acting," says Yan Klishaev, head of the Troika's veteran corps.

On January 24, the "Angels" patronage service of the Third Army Corps joined the initiative with its food truck.

"Someone needs rehabilitation and prosthetics. Someone just needs warmth, hot tea, and a phone charger. We help everyone we can," says Olena Tolkachova, head of the service.

The Troika plans to launch stationary invincibility points.