"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US

January 24, 06:16 PM • 7836 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 15168 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 19735 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 29207 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 31171 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 45304 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42620 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34553 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29063 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 65531 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Exclusives
RF IC investigates Zaporizhzhia Gauleiter Balytskyi - AndriushchenkoJanuary 24, 02:46 PM • 4208 views
Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedureJanuary 24, 03:04 PM • 4842 views
More than half of the population in Germany considers the US a threat, not an ally - MediaJanuary 24, 03:38 PM • 4590 views
Energy workers restored electricity to 88,000 homes in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district after the Russian attack on January 24January 24, 05:13 PM • 4508 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on January 24: police neutralized a half-ton warhead of an Iskander-M missilePhotoVideo08:15 PM • 4190 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 65531 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 79468 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 94951 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 89158 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 90177 views
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 13252 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 14089 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 31192 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31675 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44996 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, called the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi "very constructive." He confirmed a new meeting next week.

"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US

The trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States of America, which took place in Abu Dhabi, were "very constructive." This was stated on the social network X by Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, on Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia, which was "graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates."

The talks were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue them next week in Abu Dhabi

- Witkoff wrote.

He added that President Trump and his entire team are "committed to establishing peace in this war."

Recall

According to Axios, trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, specifically on Sunday, February 1. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios25.01.26, 00:28 • 1452 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine