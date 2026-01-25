"Very constructive": Witkoff commented on trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US
Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, called the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi "very constructive." He confirmed a new meeting next week.
The trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States of America, which took place in Abu Dhabi, were "very constructive." This was stated on the social network X by Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.
According to him, on Friday and Saturday, the United States coordinated a trilateral meeting with Ukraine and Russia, which was "graciously hosted by the United Arab Emirates."
The talks were very constructive, and it was agreed to continue them next week in Abu Dhabi
He added that President Trump and his entire team are "committed to establishing peace in this war."
According to Axios, trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, specifically on Sunday, February 1. The location of the talks is Abu Dhabi.
