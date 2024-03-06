$41.340.03
Verkhovna Rada may vote for mobilization draft law in late March - Venislavskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24387 views

The government's draft law on mobilization may be put to a vote in the Ukrainian parliament by the end of March.

Verkhovna Rada may vote for mobilization draft law in late March - Venislavskyi

The government bill on mobilization, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis on February 7, can be put to a vote in the parliament by the end of March.People's deputy from "Servant of the People", member of the VRU committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, stated this during the briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Venislavsky said that tomorrow the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is likely to finalize the comparative table of the mobilization bill and next week will be able to move on to an item-by-item discussion of all legislative amendments with the participation of MPs who submitted their proposals and amendments.

I think that the committee, and we are so inclined with our colleagues from the committee, will spend one to two weeks finalizing its conclusion. After that, the committee's conclusion will be voted on, which is mandatory for the draft law to be considered in the parliamentary hall. I think there is every chance that this draft law will be submitted in its finalized form, in a consolidated comparative table, for the second reading by the end of this month

 ," Venislavsky said.

Recall

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the government's draft law on mobilization as a basis.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

