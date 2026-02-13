Venezuela postpones amnesty law due to disputes over application

In Venezuela, lawmakers on Thursday postponed the adoption of a landmark amnesty bill designed to end the use of courts to suppress dissent, after failing to reach an agreement on how it should be applied, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of Caracas, demanding the release of all remaining political prisoners before the bill was discussed.

The amnesty is expected to cover all charges brought against dissidents who opposed the rule of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez over the past 27 years.

Members of Venezuela's National Assembly (parliament) supported the bill in its first reading last week, and it was expected to be adopted on Thursday after a second reading.

However, it faced a hurdle: deputies from pro-government and opposition parties disagreed on an article that requires potential beneficiaries to appear in court to apply for amnesty.

Opposition member Nora Bracho said the requirement was "completely unnecessary" and said the amnesty should automatically apply to all crimes covered by the law.

However, pro-government MP Iris Varela argued that it was important for beneficiaries to "acknowledge the crimes they committed" before cases against them were closed.

Deputies agreed to continue discussions on February 19.

The bill is a central element of reforms implemented by Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez after Maduro was captured by US special forces during a deadly raid on January 3 in Caracas.

It aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression.

In an NBC News interview aired on Thursday, she went even further, stating that she was "absolutely" committed to holding free and fair elections.

"Of course, there will be fair and free elections in this country," she said, adding that the timing would be determined within the framework of a future "political dialogue."

Rubio called talks about elections in Venezuela "premature" and did not rule out troop deployment

Rodriguez took Maduro's place with the consent of US President Donald Trump, on the condition that she would follow his instructions.

The United States took control of Venezuelan oil sales, and Trump promised Washington a share of the profits.

On Thursday, Rodriguez visited oil facilities with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who is pushing for a "sharp" increase in Venezuela's oil production.

The Trump administration also pressured Rodriguez to release political prisoners.

The amnesty under discussion could potentially allow hundreds of activists still behind bars to be released.

According to the human rights organization Foro Penal, more than 400 political prisoners have been released since December, but more than 600 remain in custody.

The amnesty bill covers charges of "treason," "terrorism," and spreading "hatred," which have been used to imprison dissidents.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab told AFP that the amnesty should apply to both opposition members and "Chavistas," as supporters of Chavez and Maduro are called.

According to him, this includes Maduro himself.

The amnesty also lifts election bans for a number of opposition members, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado.

Machado, an object of hatred for "Chavistas" who lives in exile in the US, said she wants to return home soon.

When asked by NBC about Machado's possible return, Rodriguez said that ensuring her safety "is not my responsibility."

She added that Machado "will have to answer to Venezuela" for her support of US sanctions and military actions in the country.

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado