Venezuela postpones amnesty law due to disputes over application

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
08:10 AM • 1108 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 2088 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 21108 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 45617 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 33383 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 43359 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 33725 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26758 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 27531 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29721 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 11931 views
Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supplyFebruary 12, 11:08 PM • 6124 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 7230 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 10300 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 9480 views
Publications
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 3254 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 44581 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 86318 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 76176 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 80506 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 19096 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 23224 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 48639 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41842 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 43523 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

Venezuela postpones amnesty law due to disputes over application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Venezuelan lawmakers have postponed the adoption of an amnesty bill due to disagreements over its application. Thousands of opposition supporters are demanding the release of all political prisoners.

Venezuela postpones amnesty law due to disputes over application

In Venezuela, lawmakers on Thursday postponed the adoption of a landmark amnesty bill designed to end the use of courts to suppress dissent, after failing to reach an agreement on how it should be applied, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of Caracas, demanding the release of all remaining political prisoners before the bill was discussed.

The amnesty is expected to cover all charges brought against dissidents who opposed the rule of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez over the past 27 years.

Members of Venezuela's National Assembly (parliament) supported the bill in its first reading last week, and it was expected to be adopted on Thursday after a second reading.

However, it faced a hurdle: deputies from pro-government and opposition parties disagreed on an article that requires potential beneficiaries to appear in court to apply for amnesty.

Opposition member Nora Bracho said the requirement was "completely unnecessary" and said the amnesty should automatically apply to all crimes covered by the law.

However, pro-government MP Iris Varela argued that it was important for beneficiaries to "acknowledge the crimes they committed" before cases against them were closed.

Deputies agreed to continue discussions on February 19.

The bill is a central element of reforms implemented by Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez after Maduro was captured by US special forces during a deadly raid on January 3 in Caracas.

It aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression.

In an NBC News interview aired on Thursday, she went even further, stating that she was "absolutely" committed to holding free and fair elections.

"Of course, there will be fair and free elections in this country," she said, adding that the timing would be determined within the framework of a future "political dialogue."

Rubio called talks about elections in Venezuela "premature" and did not rule out troop deployment04.01.26, 19:14 • 6614 views

Rodriguez took Maduro's place with the consent of US President Donald Trump, on the condition that she would follow his instructions.

The United States took control of Venezuelan oil sales, and Trump promised Washington a share of the profits.

On Thursday, Rodriguez visited oil facilities with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who is pushing for a "sharp" increase in Venezuela's oil production.

The Trump administration also pressured Rodriguez to release political prisoners.

The amnesty under discussion could potentially allow hundreds of activists still behind bars to be released.

According to the human rights organization Foro Penal, more than 400 political prisoners have been released since December, but more than 600 remain in custody.

The amnesty bill covers charges of "treason," "terrorism," and spreading "hatred," which have been used to imprison dissidents.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab told AFP that the amnesty should apply to both opposition members and "Chavistas," as supporters of Chavez and Maduro are called.

According to him, this includes Maduro himself.

The amnesty also lifts election bans for a number of opposition members, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado.

Machado, an object of hatred for "Chavistas" who lives in exile in the US, said she wants to return home soon.

When asked by NBC about Machado's possible return, Rodriguez said that ensuring her safety "is not my responsibility."

She added that Machado "will have to answer to Venezuela" for her support of US sanctions and military actions in the country.

Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado16.01.26, 00:04 • 33794 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States