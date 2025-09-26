Utility debts increased: where the number of proceedings for non-payment grew

As of mid-September 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors recorded 788,507 proceedings for non-payment of utility services. This is 13% more than in July 2024. Most often, Ukrainians owe for heat and water, writes UNN with reference to "Opendatabot" data.

It is stated that overall, since the beginning of the full-scale war, debts have increased by 1.5 times. At the same time, the largest number of debtors is in the frontline regions: in Dnipropetrovsk region - 150,506 or 19% of all proceedings. Kharkiv region is in second place - 128,217 (16%), followed by Donetsk region - 81,536 (10%), Poltava region - 57,605 (7%) and Zaporizhzhia region - 53,797 (7%).

"The lion's share of debts concerns heat supply - 330,236 cases (42%). This is followed by debts for water - 162,455 (21%) and housing services - 96,265 (12%). There are also significant debts for energy supply (87,708) and gas (75,522)," the analysts added.

Most often, women are in debt - 438.3 thousand proceedings (56%) have been opened against them, while against men - 350.1 thousand (44%).

It is also stated that "the main burden of utility debts falls on people aged 46-60 - 302.8 thousand proceedings (38%)".

In second place is the 36-45 age group with 194.7 thousand proceedings (25%). Almost the same number of debts are among people over 60 - 194.1 thousand (25%).

