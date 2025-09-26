Utility debts increased: where the number of proceedings for non-payment grew

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 5040 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12471 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 20546 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 33174 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 31332 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 65482 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 41774 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 61681 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 60139 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 78427 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
0m/s
78%
764mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum on "green" recovery and development of the agricultural sectorSeptember 25, 09:42 PM • 2846 views
Polish Foreign Ministry urges its citizens to leave Belarus: what is the reason?September 25, 10:38 PM • 4914 views
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US government02:40 AM • 3338 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 16572 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhoto03:46 AM • 12301 views
Publications
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 5014 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12449 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 23754 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 30123 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 37683 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rafael Grossi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 25693 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 33932 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 67365 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 125095 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 83228 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

Utility debts increased: where the number of proceedings for non-payment grew

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

As of mid-September 2025, 788,507 proceedings for non-payment of utility services have been recorded in Ukraine, which is 13% more than in July 2024. The largest debts are in the frontline regions, and the lion's share of arrears concerns heat supply and water.

Utility debts increased: where the number of proceedings for non-payment grew

As of mid-September 2025, the Unified Register of Debtors recorded 788,507 proceedings for non-payment of utility services. This is 13% more than in July 2024. Most often, Ukrainians owe for heat and water, writes UNN with reference to "Opendatabot" data.

A record 788,000 utility debts have been recorded in Ukraine as of mid-September 2025, according to the Unified Register of Debtors. This is 13% more than in July 2024.

- the report says.

It is stated that overall, since the beginning of the full-scale war, debts have increased by 1.5 times. At the same time, the largest number of debtors is in the frontline regions: in Dnipropetrovsk region - 150,506 or 19% of all proceedings. Kharkiv region is in second place - 128,217 (16%), followed by Donetsk region - 81,536 (10%), Poltava region - 57,605 (7%) and Zaporizhzhia region - 53,797 (7%).

"The lion's share of debts concerns heat supply - 330,236 cases (42%). This is followed by debts for water - 162,455 (21%) and housing services - 96,265 (12%). There are also significant debts for energy supply (87,708) and gas (75,522)," the analysts added.

Most often, women are in debt - 438.3 thousand proceedings (56%) have been opened against them, while against men - 350.1 thousand (44%).

It is also stated that "the main burden of utility debts falls on people aged 46-60 - 302.8 thousand proceedings (38%)".

In second place is the 36-45 age group with 194.7 thousand proceedings (25%). Almost the same number of debts are among people over 60 - 194.1 thousand (25%).

At least 38,000 marriages dissolved by Ukrainians in courts since the beginning of the year: where most28.08.25, 09:48 • 5524 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukraine