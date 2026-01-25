$43.170.00
USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

This week, negotiations focused on economic issues and control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. No agreement has been reached, but Moscow proposes to share the plant's electricity.

USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

American officials stated that a significant part of this week's negotiations was dedicated to economic issues and the topic of control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under occupation by Russian troops. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

American officials said that a large part of this week's negotiations focused on the economy, as well as who controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is currently occupied by Russian forces. According to the publication, no agreement was reached, but Moscow insists that Ukraine and Russia share the electricity produced at this plant, which is the largest in Europe.

One American official stated that both sides are beginning to see the potential benefits of peace.

Both sides are beginning to imagine what they could gain from peace, for example, a prosperity plan for Ukraine, as well as some opportunities for Russia to enter into business deals with the United States of America.

- said the official.

He also noted that there is currently a lack of trust between Europe and Russia.

Obviously, there is not much trust between Europe and Russia right now, but we want to create a framework in which a new paradigm can begin, one that will allow trust to start being built through demonstrating real de-escalation.

- he emphasized.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

New trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place on February 1 in Abu Dhabi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

UNN also reported that Russia sent Oleksandr Zorin, a GRU employee who recruited Syrian mercenaries for PMC "Wagner," to the trilateral negotiations with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.

Alla Kiosak

