US trade talks with Canada will be suspended until they cancel certain taxes - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with Canada will be suspended until Canada abolishes certain taxes. He said this in an interview on Fox News, and said that Canada should be the 51st state, according to UNN correspondent.

Details

Until they lift certain taxes, yes. People don't realize that Canada is very difficult to deal with. They charge our farmers up to 400%, almost 400% for certain products and certain things that our farmers want to send. They have to pay 200, 300, 400%, people don't know that. Canada is a very difficult country to deal with. And I love Canada, - Trump said.

He added that there were things that the US did not like.

I hope we do well with Canada. I love Canada. Frankly, Canada should be the 51st state. That's how it should be, because Canada is completely dependent on the United States. We don't rely on Canada, - Trump stated.

Context

On June 27, Trump stated that after Canada introduced a digital services tax for American technology companies, the US stops negotiations with Ottawa on trade.

Addition

Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that US President Donald Trump is no longer interested in turning it into the 51st state.

In May, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, commenting on Donald Trump's call to make Canada the 51st state of the USA, stated that some places are never for sale.

On May 5, Donald Trump, when asked if he considered using force against Canada, replied: "I think it's very unlikely. I don't see that with Canada. I just don't see it."