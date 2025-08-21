US to minimize its involvement in Ukraine's security guarantees - Politico

The US plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby stated this to a "small group of allies," which is "one of the clearest signs that Europe will have to bear the burden of maintaining a lasting peace" in Ukraine.

I don't know what that leaves us with. We're practically back to where we were in the spring with the "Coalition of the Willing" - the media quotes an unnamed European official.

The publication indicates that the defense chiefs of Great Britain, France, Germany, and Finland insisted that the American side disclose what exactly it would provide in terms of troops and air forces to help Ukraine, and are now somewhat confused by Donald Trump's contradictory statements - in particular, regarding the non-deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

Recall

The Chiefs of General Staffs of NATO countries met on August 20. They confirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the priority of a just and lasting peace.

Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee