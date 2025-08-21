US to minimize its involvement in Ukraine's security guarantees - Politico

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 19418 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 63391 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 39674 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 68108 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 239526 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 80093 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 74996 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69989 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 232440 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182235 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
66%
743mm
Popular news
Estonia agreed to send a company of peacekeepers to UkraineAugust 20, 04:54 PM • 8212 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of DefenseAugust 20, 05:07 PM • 14293 views
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv08:48 PM • 13108 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW12:59 AM • 10229 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 9320 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 33649 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 63384 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 68106 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 239524 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 232439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Black Sea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 23091 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 21175 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 22826 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 52101 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 62824 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Pistol
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

US to minimize its involvement in Ukraine's security guarantees - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The US plans to play a minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees, said US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby. European allies, including Great Britain, France, Germany, and Finland, expressed surprise and confusion.

US to minimize its involvement in Ukraine's security guarantees - Politico

The US plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby stated this to a "small group of allies," which is "one of the clearest signs that Europe will have to bear the burden of maintaining a lasting peace" in Ukraine.

I don't know what that leaves us with. We're practically back to where we were in the spring with the "Coalition of the Willing"

- the media quotes an unnamed European official.

The publication indicates that the defense chiefs of Great Britain, France, Germany, and Finland insisted that the American side disclose what exactly it would provide in terms of troops and air forces to help Ukraine, and are now somewhat confused by Donald Trump's contradictory statements - in particular, regarding the non-deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

Recall

The Chiefs of General Staffs of NATO countries met on August 20. They confirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing the priority of a just and lasting peace.

Trump does not rule out US air support in Ukraine as a security guarantee19.08.25, 21:45 • 5616 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Elbridge Colby
United States Department of Defense
NATO
Donald Trump
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine