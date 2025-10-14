US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker

The US expects European allies to continue buying weapons for Ukraine, and tomorrow, October 15, there will be some important announcements regarding arms supplies. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

PURL is now working smoothly and efficiently. We are now simply expecting our European allies to continue buying, and, as I said, tomorrow, I expect there will be some important announcements. - said Whitaker.

According to him, it is time for NATO allies to step up and truly fulfill their commitments to Ukraine and its defense in order to "create a scenario in which a peace agreement can be reached."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia does not stop the war. He noted that he would discuss this with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The United States of America can transfer only 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This is unlikely to change the course of the war with Russia.