US Supreme Court allows Trump officials to resume mass government layoffs

The Supreme Court of the United States of America has allowed the administration of Donald Trump to resume mass layoffs of federal employees, which critics say could jeopardize vital public services. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

It is noted that on Tuesday, July 8, the judges overturned a lower court ruling that froze large-scale federal layoffs, known as "staff reductions," while the lawsuit in the case is ongoing.

According to the publication, this decision could lead to the reduction of hundreds of thousands of jobs in the departments of agriculture, commerce, health and human services, the State Department, the Treasury, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other agencies.

According to The Guardian, Democrats condemned the decision.

I am disappointed, but not shocked or surprised. This court of right-wing activists, decision after decision, again and again, has proven that they are going to sing and dance to the tune of Trumpism. Much of this is just the implementation of what we previously saw in "Project 2025" - said Anjuan Sirayte, a party strategist.

"Project 2025" is a plan developed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. It is a plan to reduce the state apparatus. Trump stated that voters gave him a mandate for these efforts, and he instructed his billionaire ally Elon Musk to lead this initiative through the "Department of Government Efficiency" (Doge), although Musk has already left his position.

The publication reminded that in February, Trump announced a "critical transformation of the federal bureaucracy" in an executive order that required agencies to prepare for government reform aimed at significantly reducing staff and cutting offices.

"Today's nearly unanimous Supreme Court decision once again confirms that the law has been on our side throughout this process. We will continue to move forward with our historic reorganization plan at the State Department, as announced earlier this year. This is further evidence of President Trump's commitment to the 'America First' agenda," the US State Department said in a post on social media X.

In April 2025, US Secretary of State announced a reform of the State Department, which provides for the elimination of more than 130 offices, the reduction of 700 positions, and the optimization of the structure for more efficient work.

60 congressional Democrats demand that Secretary of State Marco Rubio abandon plans to cut State Department staff. They oppose the dismissal of 700 diplomats and the cancellation of entrance exams for service.