US Supreme Court allows Trump officials to resume mass government layoffs

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM • 15460 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 49196 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73880 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102727 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 67532 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 55737 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 59283 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56018 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46010 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42830 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.6m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80457 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense ForcesJuly 8, 03:24 PM • 24133 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hangedJuly 8, 04:54 PM • 8517 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 5270 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones09:30 PM • 5501 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73880 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80487 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102727 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 210942 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 195121 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 164401 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 351575 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 187196 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 301099 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320696 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

US Supreme Court allows Trump officials to resume mass government layoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 287 views

The Supreme Court of the United States of America overturned a ruling that froze large-scale federal layoffs, known as "state reductions." This decision could lead to the elimination of hundreds of thousands of jobs across various ministries.

US Supreme Court allows Trump officials to resume mass government layoffs

The Supreme Court of the United States of America has allowed the administration of Donald Trump to resume mass layoffs of federal employees, which critics say could jeopardize vital public services. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that on Tuesday, July 8, the judges overturned a lower court ruling that froze large-scale federal layoffs, known as "staff reductions," while the lawsuit in the case is ongoing.

According to the publication, this decision could lead to the reduction of hundreds of thousands of jobs in the departments of agriculture, commerce, health and human services, the State Department, the Treasury, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other agencies.

According to The Guardian, Democrats condemned the decision.

I am disappointed, but not shocked or surprised. This court of right-wing activists, decision after decision, again and again, has proven that they are going to sing and dance to the tune of Trumpism. Much of this is just the implementation of what we previously saw in "Project 2025"

- said Anjuan Sirayte, a party strategist.

"Project 2025" is a plan developed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. It is a plan to reduce the state apparatus. Trump stated that voters gave him a mandate for these efforts, and he instructed his billionaire ally Elon Musk to lead this initiative through the "Department of Government Efficiency" (Doge), although Musk has already left his position.

The publication reminded that in February, Trump announced a "critical transformation of the federal bureaucracy" in an executive order that required agencies to prepare for government reform aimed at significantly reducing staff and cutting offices.

"Today's nearly unanimous Supreme Court decision once again confirms that the law has been on our side throughout this process. We will continue to move forward with our historic reorganization plan at the State Department, as announced earlier this year. This is further evidence of President Trump's commitment to the 'America First' agenda," the US State Department said in a post on social media X.

Recall

In April 2025, US Secretary of State announced a reform of the State Department, which provides for the elimination of more than 130 offices, the reduction of 700 positions, and the optimization of the structure for more efficient work.

60 congressional Democrats demand that Secretary of State Marco Rubio abandon plans to cut State Department staff. They oppose the dismissal of 700 diplomats and the cancellation of entrance exams for service.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Department of Commerce
United States Department of the Treasury
The Guardian
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9