U.S. senators to press Hungary on Sweden's NATO membership

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 3267 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103760 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131336 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131794 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173035 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170321 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277575 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34018 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97155 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94361 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101021 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 49040 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 3267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256538 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13931 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131336 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104334 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120679 views
U.S. senators to press Hungary on Sweden's NATO membership

U.S. senators to press Hungary on Sweden's NATO membership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23001 views

A bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress will visit Hungary on Sunday to urge it to approve Sweden's NATO membership application, as Hungary is currently the only country that has not ratified Sweden's membership in the alliance.

A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress will visit Hungary on Sunday to persuade the country to approve Sweden's application to join NATO. This is reported by UNN, citing the US Embassy in Hungary and the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Details

U.S. senators from the Republican and Democratic parties will travel to Hungary on Sunday "on a mission focused on strategic issues facing NATO and Hungary," the U.S. Embassy in Hungary said on Friday. US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said earlier in February that Sweden's accession to NATO has a direct impact on US national security, as well as the security of the alliance.

Hungary is the only country that has not yet ratified Sweden's accession to NATO, and despite Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement that the government is in favor of Sweden joining the alliance, negotiations have reached a deadlock.

Sweden's application for NATO membership could be ratified when the Hungarian parliament reconvenes in late February, a parliamentary group of the ruling Fidesz party has said. Sweden's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects Hungary to approve the application in the near future.

Recall

According to the head of the Hungarian government, tens of thousands of Ukrainians live in Hungary , "to whom we provide jobs", and in general, his country is at the forefront of accepting Ukrainian asylum seekers. However, according to the statistics of international institutions, Hungary ranks penultimate among the countries that accept asylum seekers.

Russian children are taught to shoot near the border with Norway - media16.02.24, 12:57 • 25728 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
swedenSweden
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

