U.S. senators to press Hungary on Sweden's NATO membership

A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress will visit Hungary on Sunday to persuade the country to approve Sweden's application to join NATO. This is reported by UNN, citing the US Embassy in Hungary and the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Details

U.S. senators from the Republican and Democratic parties will travel to Hungary on Sunday "on a mission focused on strategic issues facing NATO and Hungary," the U.S. Embassy in Hungary said on Friday. US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said earlier in February that Sweden's accession to NATO has a direct impact on US national security, as well as the security of the alliance.

Hungary is the only country that has not yet ratified Sweden's accession to NATO, and despite Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement that the government is in favor of Sweden joining the alliance, negotiations have reached a deadlock.

Sweden's application for NATO membership could be ratified when the Hungarian parliament reconvenes in late February, a parliamentary group of the ruling Fidesz party has said. Sweden's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects Hungary to approve the application in the near future.

Recall

According to the head of the Hungarian government, tens of thousands of Ukrainians live in Hungary , "to whom we provide jobs", and in general, his country is at the forefront of accepting Ukrainian asylum seekers. However, according to the statistics of international institutions, Hungary ranks penultimate among the countries that accept asylum seekers.

Russian children are taught to shoot near the border with Norway - media