In the village of Pechenega, Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, seven kilometers from the Norwegian border, Russian children are training to shoot from assault rifles and weave camouflage nets. This was reported by NRK, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on February 11, Barents Observer editor Thomas Nielsen published several photos on his X account about working with children and youth in the Russian village of Pechenega, which borders the Norwegian municipality of Sør-Varanger.

They show children being trained with weapons - real Kalashnikovs and dummy weapons. There is also a photo of a girl weaving a camouflage net.

The independent fact-checking organization Faktisk has verified them. The images are screenshots from videos and photos posted by the Russian military-patriotic youth organization Unarmia.

I thought it would be good to post some pictures and show them to people, because I don't think I'm the only one who is surprised... It's a whole new everyday life that has come right to us. For the part of Norway that borders Russia, it's brutal, - Nielsen commented on what he saw.

The editor of the Barents Observer noted that the Russian Federation trains young people in a territory that "can be seen through binoculars" from Norway. He also added that many people in Norway "do not realize the seriousness of the changes that Russian society is going through.

We are not talking about children at a shooting range in Tivoli Gardens (an amusement park in Copenhagen - ed.) shooting air rifles. This is training by professional, adult soldiers who teach children how to walk in formation, - Nielsen emphasized.

The mayor of the border municipality of Sør Varanger, Magnus Meland, believes that the friendship agreement between Sør Varanger and Pechenga should now be canceled. He emphasized that seeing footage of children training is "absolutely surreal.

Recall

On the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation plan to register all young men aged 17 and older.