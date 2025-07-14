US Senators intend to "arm" Trump with powerful sanctions to pressure Russia - Media

On Sunday, United States senators touted a bipartisan bill that would arm President Donald Trump with "sledgehammer"-type sanctions to use against Russia, ahead of US special envoy Keith Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

The White House chief said he would be open to the sanctions bill as relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin become increasingly cool, UNN writes, citing AFP.

US special envoy Keith Kellogg is set to begin his next visit to Ukraine, while Trump said he would make a "major announcement regarding Russia" on Monday.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said his bill, which is gaining momentum as Washington-led peace efforts in Ukraine fail, has majority support in the Senate.

The bill would allow Trump to target Putin's economy and all those countries that support his war machine – Graham told CBS News.

Trump, who has repeatedly said he is "disappointed" with Putin as Moscow unleashed deadly missile attacks on Kyiv, hinted that he might finally be ready to step up sanctions. The US president has held back for the past six months, trying to persuade Putin to end the war.

But the Republican president's patience seems to be running out. He told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House that Putin was talking "a lot of nonsense" about Ukraine.

Last week, Trump also agreed to send more weapons to Zelenskyy, including through a deal with NATO that would involve the Alliance purchasing American weapons to send to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump appeared to support the bill, without specifying whether he would use it to impose sanctions on Moscow.

They are going to pass a very big and very sharp sanctions bill, but the president will decide if he wants to use it – Trump told NBC.

When asked during a cabinet meeting about his interest in the bill, Trump replied:

I take it very seriously - said the US president.

This congressional package we are looking at will give President Trump the ability to impose 500% tariffs on any country that helps Russia – Graham said,

He added that these could be economies that buy Russian goods, such as China, India, or Brazil.

This is truly a sledgehammer that President Trump has to end this war – Graham said.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to discuss defense, security, weapons, sanctions, and people's protection. Ukraine supports US President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" principle amid Russia's unwillingness to cease fire.