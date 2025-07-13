$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 4968 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 22130 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 58252 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 81482 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 102012 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 98447 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82645 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 223588 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219362 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167231 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Ukraine expects full understanding from the USA regarding compelling Russia to peace - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 586 views

President Zelenskyy met with military personnel and the Minister of Defense, discussing further support and Russian potential. He announced meetings between Trump's special envoy and the heads of Ukrainian special services for information exchange.

Ukraine expects full understanding from the USA regarding compelling Russia to peace - Zelenskyy

Ukraine counts on the full understanding of the USA regarding what can be done to force Russia to peace. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he met with military personnel and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Today we also talked about General Kellogg's visit – there will be negotiations on further support during the week. I instructed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov to present the information we have about Russia's potential and our prospects.

- the head of state reported.

He also announced meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

"The information will be complete. We also count on America's full understanding of what can be done to force Russia to peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons in the coming days. The US Congress is also preparing to adopt the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history, aimed at those who support Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

