Ukraine expects full understanding from the USA regarding compelling Russia to peace - Zelenskyy

Ukraine counts on the full understanding of the USA regarding what can be done to force Russia to peace. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he met with military personnel and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Today we also talked about General Kellogg's visit – there will be negotiations on further support during the week. I instructed Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Hnatov to present the information we have about Russia's potential and our prospects. - the head of state reported.

He also announced meetings of US President Donald Trump's special representative with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

"The information will be complete. We also count on America's full understanding of what can be done to force Russia to peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the United States of America will provide Ukraine with a record supply of weapons in the coming days. The US Congress is also preparing to adopt the toughest package of sanctions in the country's history, aimed at those who support Russia.

