Trump considers new multi-billion dollar funding for Ukraine - CBS News

July 12, 06:07 PM
July 12, 05:25 PM
Kyiv • UNN

 442 views

Donald Trump is considering approving new funding for Ukraine, which could include $3.85 billion from presidential powers and the confiscation of $5 billion in Russian assets. This would be the first funding from Trump since he took office.

US President Donald Trump is considering approving new funding for Ukraine for the first time since taking office. This is reported by CBS News with reference to "numerous diplomatic sources," informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new funding could be aimed at sending a signal to Russia, which has been massively attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles in recent days.

The source of potential new funding for Ukraine is unclear. But US officials said Trump has $3.85 billion remaining from Biden-era presidential drawdown authority that could be used to send American military equipment to Ukraine

- the material states.

Former officials also told the publication that the US president has the authority to confiscate about $5 billion in Russian foreign assets and direct these funds to Ukraine, although neither he nor former President Joe Biden has exercised these powers.

Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations11.07.25, 05:07 • 26143 views

The authors add that since the beginning of 2022, the US has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Trump has previously criticized these expenditures and pressured Ukraine and Russia to work towards a peace agreement, periodically criticizing both countries.

Recall

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump is considering a new military aid package for Ukraine worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The funds will come from a fund approved by Congress last year, which allows the US Department of Defense to withdraw weapons from arsenals.

According to Reuters sources, US President Donald Trump will send weapons to Kyiv for the first time since returning to office, using presidential authority. The value of the weapons could be around $300 million.

US Senate Committee approved allocation of $500 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget - Media11.07.25, 19:57 • 4142 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

