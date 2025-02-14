US seeks not just to end war, but to establish sustainable peace - Vance after meeting with Zelensky

US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the United States seeks not just to end the war, but to establish a sustainable peace that will prevent a new conflict in Europe in the future. He said this after a meeting with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We want the war to end, we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a lasting peace, not a conflict in Europe in a few years. We have had a number of constructive dialogues on how to achieve this together, and further discussions will continue in the coming days, weeks and months - Vance said.

President Zelenskyy supported the U.S. Vice President's position, emphasizing that Ukraine is ready to intensify cooperation with Donald Trump's team to jointly develop a plan that will provide reliable security guarantees.

Vance said that Washington could impose retaliatory sanctions and send troops to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to peace.