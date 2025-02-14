US seeks not just to end war, but to establish sustainable peace - Vance after meeting with Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
After his meeting with Zelenskyy, US Vice President Vance expressed his desire to achieve sustainable peace in Europe. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Trump team to develop a plan with reliable security guarantees.
US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the United States seeks not just to end the war, but to establish a sustainable peace that will prevent a new conflict in Europe in the future. He said this after a meeting with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
We want the war to end, we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a lasting peace, not a conflict in Europe in a few years. We have had a number of constructive dialogues on how to achieve this together, and further discussions will continue in the coming days, weeks and months
Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”14.02.25, 19:34 • 60229 views
President Zelenskyy supported the U.S. Vice President's position, emphasizing that Ukraine is ready to intensify cooperation with Donald Trump's team to jointly develop a plan that will provide reliable security guarantees.
Previously
Vance said that Washington could impose retaliatory sanctions and send troops to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to peace.