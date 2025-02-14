US seeks not just to end war, but to establish sustainable peace - Vance after meeting with Zelensky

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21501 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109264 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84421 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154964 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98621 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67082 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36742 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154964 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145462 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177734 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60242 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134778 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136682 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164864 views
US seeks not just to end war, but to establish sustainable peace - Vance after meeting with Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81648 views

After his meeting with Zelenskyy, US Vice President Vance expressed his desire to achieve sustainable peace in Europe. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Trump team to develop a plan with reliable security guarantees.

US Vice President J.D. Vance emphasized that the United States seeks not just to end the war, but to establish a sustainable peace that will prevent a new conflict in Europe in the future.  He said this after a meeting with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We want the war to end, we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a lasting peace, not a conflict in Europe in a few years. We have had a number of constructive dialogues on how to achieve this together, and further discussions will continue in the coming days, weeks and months 

- Vance said.

Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”14.02.25, 19:34 • 60229 views

President Zelenskyy supported the U.S. Vice President's position, emphasizing that Ukraine is ready to intensify cooperation with Donald Trump's team to jointly develop a plan that will provide reliable security guarantees.

Previously

Vance said that Washington could impose retaliatory sanctions and send troops to Ukraine if Russia does not agree to peace. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising