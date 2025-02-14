Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”
Kyiv • UNN
At a meeting in Munich, Zelensky appealed to US Vice President Vance for security guarantees. This comes amid Trump's calls for negotiations to end the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance that Ukraine wants "security guarantees," UNN reports citing AP.
As reported UNN, In Munich began a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance.