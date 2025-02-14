ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 9374 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113072 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116718 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153679 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”

Media: Zelensky told Vence that Ukraine wants “security guarantees”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60229 views

At a meeting in Munich, Zelensky appealed to US Vice President Vance for security guarantees. This comes amid Trump's calls for negotiations to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance that Ukraine wants "security guarantees," UNN reports citing AP.

Zelensky told Vance that Ukraine wants "security guarantees" while Trump insists on talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia 

- writes the publication.

As reported UNN, In Munich began a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
munichMunich
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

