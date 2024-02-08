ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US reacts to personnel changes in the Armed Forces and appointment of Syrsky

US reacts to personnel changes in the Armed Forces and appointment of Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39450 views

The United States says it will effectively cooperate with the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, after his appointment by President Zelensky.

John Kirby, a representative of the US National Security Council, made the first statement on behalf of the Pentagon regarding the renewal of the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He assured that the United States will effectively cooperate with the new Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief. Kirby's words were quoted by Reuters, according to UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to choose who will lead the Ukrainian army, and the United States will work effectively with his new commander.

- Kirby said at a press conference.

Details

"We will work with whoever is in charge of the military," a senior Pentagon official added  .

Context

In the evening of February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy to this position. Another decree dismissed Syrskyi from the post of Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky saidthat the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will present the reboot team of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming days.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

