The United States of America has published a new national defense strategy for 2026: the main priority is the security of the US territory and the Western Hemisphere, and not the containment of China or Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the text of the document.

The strategy states that the US will provide "more limited" support to allies, while expecting them to take greater action for their own security.

Relations with China, according to the new strategy, are proposed to be built "on the basis of strength, not confrontation." In previous editions, it was stated that China is the main threat to the United States. At the same time, Taiwan, which the PRC claims, is not mentioned in the document, although it also says that the United States seeks to prevent any state from dominating itself or its allies.

Russia, in the same updated strategy, is considered a "constant but manageable threat" to the eastern members of NATO. This refers to those members of the Alliance who have territorial proximity to the Russian Federation, or directly border it.

In previous editions of the strategy, Russia was referred to as an "acute threat" to the United States.

