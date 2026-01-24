US publishes new national defense strategy: what changes regarding Russia and China

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
04:43 PM • 2176 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 12666 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 21832 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 25918 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 42211 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 40293 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33138 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28297 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 59501 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 54531 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 9776 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 11637 views
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 24, 10:43 AM • 4106 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 9108 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 4486 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 59501 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 74783 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first

Exclusive

January 23, 08:04 AM • 91419 views
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 91419 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 86258 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 87397 views
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 9248 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 11705 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29794 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 29897 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43590 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

US publishes new national defense strategy: what changes regarding Russia and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The US has published a new national defense strategy for 2026, with the main priority being the security of US territory and the Western Hemisphere. The strategy envisages limited support for allies and relations with China "based on strength."

US publishes new national defense strategy: what changes regarding Russia and China

The United States of America has published a new national defense strategy for 2026: the main priority is the security of the US territory and the Western Hemisphere, and not the containment of China or Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the text of the document.

Details

The strategy states that the US will provide "more limited" support to allies, while expecting them to take greater action for their own security.

Relations with China, according to the new strategy, are proposed to be built "on the basis of strength, not confrontation." In previous editions, it was stated that China is the main threat to the United States. At the same time, Taiwan, which the PRC claims, is not mentioned in the document, although it also says that the United States seeks to prevent any state from dominating itself or its allies.

Russia, in the same updated strategy, is considered a "constant but manageable threat" to the eastern members of NATO. This refers to those members of the Alliance who have territorial proximity to the Russian Federation, or directly border it.

In previous editions of the strategy, Russia was referred to as an "acute threat" to the United States.

Recall

The US Pentagon plans to reduce its role in deterring North Korea, transferring primary responsibility to South Korea. This could lead to a reduction in American troops on the Korean Peninsula.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
NATO
North Korea
South Korea
China
United States