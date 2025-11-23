US prepares for new phase of Venezuela operations – Reuters

Photo: AFP

The administration of Donald Trump is considering launching a new phase of actions against the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, several American officials told Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Four agency sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States could launch new operations in the coming days. The exact scale and timing of the actions have not yet been determined, and the final decision of the US president remains unknown.

It is noted that the intensity of internal reports on preparations has increased after the deployment of American forces in the Caribbean region and the subsequent escalation of relations with Caracas. Two officials said that the first could be covert operations.

The Pentagon redirected questions to the White House, and the CIA declined to comment on the situation.

President Trump is prepared to use all elements of American power to stop the influx of drugs into our country and hold those responsible accountable — said a US administration official.

Among the options being discussed are steps aimed at removing Maduro. The Venezuelan leader himself, who has been in power since 2013, claims that Washington seeks to overthrow him, and that the country "will resist any such attempt."

