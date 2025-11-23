US prepares for new phase of Venezuela operations – Reuters

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:06 PM • 1626 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 6526 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 20257 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 40462 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 65643 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 50581 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31217 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27985 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22701 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23624 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
95%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideoNovember 23, 05:10 AM • 16139 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideoNovember 23, 05:53 AM • 43938 views
Attack on Dnipro: 14 injured, enemy shelled the region with FPV drones and heavy artilleryPhotoNovember 23, 06:02 AM • 4420 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media08:44 AM • 12269 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus09:07 AM • 14349 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 20247 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 92529 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 67872 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 73228 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 79885 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 24167 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 33784 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 36454 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 92529 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 55501 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-101
Social network

US prepares for new phase of Venezuela operations – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

In the US, the Trump administration is considering a new phase of actions against the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. The US could launch new operations in the coming days, including covert actions aimed at removing Maduro.

US prepares for new phase of Venezuela operations – Reuters
Photo: AFP

The administration of Donald Trump is considering launching a new phase of actions against the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, several American officials told Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Four agency sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States could launch new operations in the coming days. The exact scale and timing of the actions have not yet been determined, and the final decision of the US president remains unknown.

Venezuelan President Maduro ready for talks with US amid military pressure - BBC18.11.25, 16:48 • 3302 views

It is noted that the intensity of internal reports on preparations has increased after the deployment of American forces in the Caribbean region and the subsequent escalation of relations with Caracas. Two officials said that the first could be covert operations.

The Pentagon redirected questions to the White House, and the CIA declined to comment on the situation.

A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - Budanov23.11.25, 12:28 • 3022 views

President Trump is prepared to use all elements of American power to stop the influx of drugs into our country and hold those responsible accountable

— said a US administration official.

Among the options being discussed are steps aimed at removing Maduro. The Venezuelan leader himself, who has been in power since 2013, claims that Washington seeks to overthrow him, and that the country "will resist any such attempt."

Trump does not rule out ground operation in Venezuela and is ready to talk to Maduro18.11.25, 00:49 • 4349 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Nicolas Maduro
The Pentagon
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States