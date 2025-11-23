A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - Budanov

Russia continues to maintain its military contingent in Venezuela and expands cooperation with the regime of Nicolás Maduro. Currently, there is a Russian contingent of over 120 servicemen in the country, led by Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, who commanded the "Dnipro" troop group during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was Makarevich who organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP in June 2023. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment for The War Zone, as reported by UNN.

Details

There is currently a Russian contingent of over 120 servicemen in Venezuela. They are led by Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, commander of the so-called operational group "Equator" of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. He is in charge of training Venezuelan security forces. They act as military advisors and instructors. This includes training infantry, special forces, UAV operators, as well as working with intelligence and communications. - said Budanov.

According to him, the rotation of Russian forces in Venezuela has been ongoing for many years and is not a response to the increased American military presence in the region.

Makarevich himself and about 90 Russians are stationed in Caracas, the rest - at facilities in Maracaibo, La Guaira, and on Aves Island.

Russian units are likely to remain in Venezuela, even if the US decides on a силовий scenario. Russia will try to talk directly with Washington, hiding behind the presence of its military in the country - added Budanov.

The commander of the Russian contingent in Venezuela, Makarevich, commanded the "Dnipro" troop group during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It was Makarevich who organized the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP in June 2023.

Recall

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appealed to Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen his country's worn-out military capabilities and obtain assistance, requesting defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles amid relations of a possible conflict with the United States.