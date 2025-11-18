$42.070.02
Venezuelan President Maduro ready for talks with US amid military pressure - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Venezuelan President Maduro is ready for direct talks with the US administration, despite increasing military and economic pressure. This statement came after Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared his readiness for direct negotiations with representatives of the Donald Trump administration, despite a significant increase in military-political and economic pressure from the United States. This statement came hours after US President Trump publicly did not rule out the possibility of deploying ground troops in the South American country. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN

Details

Maduro's statement is a response to the escalating pressure that has continued since his re-election, which many countries around the world called fraudulent.

The Trump administration has openly accused the Venezuelan leader of being the head of a drug cartel, doubling the reward for information leading to his arrest to $50 million.

Trump claims “progress” in stopping drug supplies from Venezuela15.11.25, 09:27 • 4251 view

The US has also launched a large-scale "Operation Southern Spear" (according to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, aimed at removing "narco-terrorists" from the Western Hemisphere). This operation includes the deployment of large naval forces, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford, and has already resulted in strikes on suspected vessels.

Maduro, for his part, denies the drug trafficking charges and claims that the true goal of the US is to start a war to gain control over Venezuela's oil reserves.

In Venezuela, "mass mobilization due to the threat of US 'imperialism': Caracas promises guerrilla warfare11.11.25, 19:46 • 3940 views

The US military deployment has sparked speculation among experts and the public that the true purpose of "Operation Southern Spear" may be to forcibly remove Maduro from power.

Recall

US President Trump said that he does not rule out the possibility of US military ground operations in Venezuela. But he expressed readiness to talk on the phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. 

US President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela with a ground operation and the killing of people who supply drugs to the country. This is related to the fight against drug trafficking, the volume of which by sea has decreased to 5%.

