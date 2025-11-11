In Venezuela, "mass mobilization due to the threat of US 'imperialism': Caracas promises guerrilla warfare

Venezuela announced a large-scale military deployment against "imperialism" in America

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense announced the beginning of a key stage of the "Independence Plan 2025", which provides for a "massive mobilization" of troops, personnel and equipment in response to US "imperialism", UNN reports with reference to CNN and Reuters.

After US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, with a recent statement that "the next will be land", the country in northern South America announced a "massive" deployment of troops across the country to counter American "imperialism".

The statement by the government of Nicolás Maduro specifies that the new stage includes "a massive deployment of ground, air, sea, river and missile assets, weapon systems, military units, the Bolivarian Militia, civil security agencies and commands for comprehensive defense."

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense confirmed that Maduro's order will be executed starting Tuesday, November 11. The operation is intended to unite all military and public security components within the framework of "full operational readiness."

This refers to the "Independence Plan 2025" - a civil-military strategy that mobilizes the Armed Forces, the Bolivarian Militia, and police forces throughout the country.

They promise "optimization of command, control, and communication" to ensure the comprehensive defense of the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, meanwhile stated that Trump seeks to remove him. He promised that Venezuelan citizens and the military would resist any such attempt.

Reuters, in this sense, notes that the US army currently significantly outnumbers the Venezuelan one. The forces of official Caracas suffer from a lack of training, low wages, and deteriorating equipment. This was reported by six sources familiar with Venezuela's military capabilities.

Thus, the Maduro government may bet on a strategy that includes a guerrilla response to possible US actions. This has been publicly mentioned, albeit without details, by high-ranking officials.

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for prolonged operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.

