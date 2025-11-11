In Venezuela, "mass mobilization due to the threat of US 'imperialism': Caracas promises guerrilla warfare

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
04:14 PM • 9038 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 16359 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24987 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 19777 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 31359 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27434 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 20308 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23469 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25189 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27795 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 12756 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26508 views
Three regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoNovember 11, 11:00 AM • 8948 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13597 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 24993 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 25167 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 31366 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 27437 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 85495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 13602 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 26511 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 56308 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 131751 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 135124 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
SWIFT
MiG-31

In Venezuela, "mass mobilization due to the threat of US 'imperialism': Caracas promises guerrilla warfare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Venezuela has announced the launch of the "Independence Plan 2025," which involves a "mass mobilization" of military forces in response to US "imperialism." This decision was made after US President Donald Trump's statements about possible ground operations.

In Venezuela, "mass mobilization due to the threat of US 'imperialism': Caracas promises guerrilla warfare

Venezuela announced a large-scale military deployment against "imperialism" in America

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense announced the beginning of a key stage of the "Independence Plan 2025", which provides for a "massive mobilization" of troops, personnel and equipment in response to US "imperialism", UNN reports with reference to CNN and Reuters.

Details

After US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of ground operations in Venezuela, with a recent statement that "the next will be land", the country in northern South America announced a "massive" deployment of troops across the country to counter American "imperialism".

The statement by the government of Nicolás Maduro specifies that the new stage includes "a massive deployment of ground, air, sea, river and missile assets, weapon systems, military units, the Bolivarian Militia, civil security agencies and commands for comprehensive defense."

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense confirmed that Maduro's order will be executed starting Tuesday, November 11. The operation is intended to unite all military and public security components within the framework of "full operational readiness."

This refers to the "Independence Plan 2025" - a civil-military strategy that mobilizes the Armed Forces, the Bolivarian Militia, and police forces throughout the country.

They promise "optimization of command, control, and communication" to ensure the comprehensive defense of the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, meanwhile stated that Trump seeks to remove him. He promised that Venezuelan citizens and the military would resist any such attempt.

Reuters, in this sense, notes that the US army currently significantly outnumbers the Venezuelan one. The forces of official Caracas suffer from a lack of training, low wages, and deteriorating equipment. This was reported by six sources familiar with Venezuela's military capabilities.

Thus, the Maduro government may bet on a strategy that includes a guerrilla response to possible US actions. This has been publicly mentioned, albeit without details, by high-ranking officials.

Recall

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for prolonged operations that could help support possible actions in Venezuela.

US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six dead10.11.25, 18:50 • 28130 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Technology
Mobilization
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States