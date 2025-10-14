The United States of America can transfer only 20 to 50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This is unlikely to change the course of the war with Russia, reports Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to Stacie Pettyjohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security think tank, Ukraine will receive limited capabilities with the acquisition of a batch of Tomahawk missiles. This will not be enough to provide sustained, deep attacks against Russia, the statement said.

At the same time, former Pentagon official Mark Cancian stated that the US has a total of 4,150 Tomahawk missiles.

Context

US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia does not stop the war. He noted that he would discuss this with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Tomahawk missiles would be used exclusively against Russian military targets, including oil refineries.

Recall

Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump will discuss what weapons should be supplied to Ukraine during their meeting on October 17. This includes long-range Tomahawk missiles.