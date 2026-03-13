$43.980.1150.930.10
US may start escorting oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz – Bessent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

Finance Minister Scott Bessent announced the possible involvement of the fleet to protect ships. Oil prices exceeded $100 due to attacks in the Persian Gulf.

US may start escorting oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz – Bessent

The US Navy may begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz amid attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this in an interview with Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, such a mission can be implemented when it becomes militarily feasible.

I believe that as soon as it becomes militarily feasible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will escort ships.

– Bessent said.

Tension in the Persian Gulf

The minister also noted that tankers continue to pass through the strait, including Iranian and Chinese-flagged vessels.

In fact, tankers are passing through now, Iranian tankers, I believe some Chinese-flagged tankers have passed. So we know they haven't mined the strait.

– he added.

Tensions in the region have risen due to attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure. Because of this, the price of oil again exceeded $100 per barrel, and stock markets around the world showed a decline.

Bessent also reported that US war-related costs currently amount to about $11 billion. At the same time, he emphasized that the issue of the cost of the conflict does not change Washington's position on its conduct.

Stepan Haftko

