US may get up to 10 new nuclear reactors with Japanese funding

The US is considering the acquisition and state ownership of up to 10 new large nuclear reactors, using part of the $550 billion in Japanese funding, said Karl Cowe, chief of staff at the Department of Energy. According to him, Japan is ready to invest up to $80 billion in Westinghouse reactors and a total of more than $300 billion in American energy projects. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Cowe emphasized that the government is intervening in the private business sector due to a "national emergency." The Trump administration warns of the risk of electricity shortages due to the explosive growth of data centers and industry. Earlier, the American president declared an energy emergency to accelerate infrastructure construction.

Trump's plan envisages the construction of 10 large reactors by 2030. The industry recognizes this schedule as challenging, and the fate of Japanese investments remains uncertain.

