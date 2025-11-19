Japanese Prime Minister's government ready to "rethink" taboo on nuclear weapons deployment

In the Takaichi government, voices have emerged supporting discussion and possible changes to principles that have long prevented Japan from deploying nuclear weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Asia Nikkei.

Details

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was asked in the local parliament whether her government would adhere to the "three non-nuclear principles." This refers to the agreement "not to possess, not to produce, and not to permit the introduction of nuclear weapons," which was included in the National Security Strategy, the most important of the island nation's three national security documents.

Takaichi has previously called for a review of the non-introduction principle. In a new response, the head of the Japanese government referred to upcoming changes in security documents. The official noted:

We are not yet at the stage where I can say how it will be formulated - said the Prime Minister of Japan.

At the same time, the head of the Japanese government noted that the relevant principle "can be put up for discussion." This was confirmed by a high-ranking Japanese government official, Asia Nikkei writes.

It is currently known that some government officials want to lift the ban on the import of nuclear weapons into Japan. At the same time, allowing the United States to do so. The idea is as follows: the United States will be allowed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Japanese territory as a deterrent to China and North Korea. The latter, as is known, have nuclear arsenals capable of reaching the Japanese archipelago.

Critics warn that if American nuclear weapons are deployed in Japan, it could put the country in the crosshairs of a preemptive strike.

Senior US officials want to dissuade Trump from nuclear weapons tests

Katsutoshi Kawano, former Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff, in a recent interview called for a review of the non-introduction principle, emphasizing the importance of discussions between Washington and Tokyo on operations and equipment.

Meanwhile, the Sanae Takaichi government also discussed the issue of allowing nuclear submarines to dock in Japan.

"The US believes that deployment on submarines and bombers is the best option," explained the former Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff.

As Asia Nikkei reminds, Takaichi stated back in 2022, when she was the head of the influential Policy Research Council of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party:

We should not stop discussing whether to make exceptions when public safety is at risk - the publication writes.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is considering curtailing her country's pacifist policy of not allowing nuclear weapons on its territory. Nuclear strategic weapons may be deployed in Japan.

Trump announced plans for nuclear tests - did not clarify about warhead detonation