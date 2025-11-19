Japanese Prime Minister's government ready to "rethink" taboo on nuclear weapons deployment

$42.090.03
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
08:21 AM • 10292 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:06 AM • 17277 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
07:42 AM • 20183 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 13034 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 25643 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
November 19, 03:05 AM • 18834 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 29533 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 50231 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 39212 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threat
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombers
Trump demands ABC News license revocation over negative coverage
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
08:06 AM • 17291 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:42 AM • 20197 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:10 PM • 69298 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 111727 views
Japanese Prime Minister's government ready to "rethink" taboo on nuclear weapons deployment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's government is considering changing the principles prohibiting the deployment of nuclear weapons. Some government officials want to allow the US to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Japanese territory to deter China and North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister's government ready to "rethink" taboo on nuclear weapons deployment

In the Takaichi government, voices have emerged supporting discussion and possible changes to principles that have long prevented Japan from deploying nuclear weapons. This is reported by UNN with reference to Asia Nikkei.

Details

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was asked in the local parliament whether her government would adhere to the "three non-nuclear principles." This refers to the agreement "not to possess, not to produce, and not to permit the introduction of nuclear weapons," which was included in the National Security Strategy, the most important of the island nation's three national security documents.

Takaichi has previously called for a review of the non-introduction principle. In a new response, the head of the Japanese government referred to upcoming changes in security documents. The official noted:

We are not yet at the stage where I can say how it will be formulated

- said the Prime Minister of Japan.

At the same time, the head of the Japanese government noted that the relevant principle "can be put up for discussion." This was confirmed by a high-ranking Japanese government official, Asia Nikkei writes.

It is currently known that some government officials want to lift the ban on the import of nuclear weapons into Japan. At the same time, allowing the United States to do so. The idea is as follows: the United States will be allowed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Japanese territory as a deterrent to China and North Korea. The latter, as is known, have nuclear arsenals capable of reaching the Japanese archipelago.

Critics warn that if American nuclear weapons are deployed in Japan, it could put the country in the crosshairs of a preemptive strike.

Senior US officials want to dissuade Trump from nuclear weapons tests

Katsutoshi Kawano, former Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff, in a recent interview called for a review of the non-introduction principle, emphasizing the importance of discussions between Washington and Tokyo on operations and equipment.

Meanwhile, the Sanae Takaichi government also discussed the issue of allowing nuclear submarines to dock in Japan.

"The US believes that deployment on submarines and bombers is the best option," explained the former Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff.

As Asia Nikkei reminds, Takaichi stated back in 2022, when she was the head of the influential Policy Research Council of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party:

We should not stop discussing whether to make exceptions when public safety is at risk

- the publication writes.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is considering curtailing her country's pacifist policy of not allowing nuclear weapons on its territory. Nuclear strategic weapons may be deployed in Japan.

Trump announced plans for nuclear tests - did not clarify about warhead detonation

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
North Korea
China
Japan
United States