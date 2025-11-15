Trump announced plans for nuclear tests - did not clarify about warhead detonation

The United States of America plans to conduct nuclear weapons tests in the near future. At the same time, Washington simultaneously declares its commitment to denuclearization. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast and CNN.

During a conversation with reporters, Trump was asked if he planned meetings related to concerns about possible nuclear tests. In response, the president stated that the US would conduct such tests because other nations do. He also emphasized that America has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

"We will have nuclear tests because other countries are doing them. There are countries that are doing them. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. I am the one who modernized it and built part of it, and I hated doing it, but there was no choice because others have it." - said the American leader.

He also reiterated that the US remains the leading nuclear power, followed by Russia, with China significantly behind in third place. At the same time, Trump noted that in 4-5 years, Beijing could reach Washington's level. According to him, he advocates for denuclearization.

"I would like to conduct denuclearization. That is, to hold a meeting, first of all, of the three leaders, to reduce nuclear weapons. That would be a wonderful thing." - added the head of the White House.

When asked how soon the tests could take place, the US President replied: "Quite soon."

According to CNN, during the conversation, Trump was asked whether a nuclear warhead would be detonated during the tests, to which he did not provide an answer.

As CNN writes, the journalist noted that other countries do not detonate warheads, but another journalist asked a question unrelated to nuclear weapons testing, changing the topic of conversation.

Trump administration officials plan to persuade the president to abandon the resumption of nuclear weapons tests. They believe it is inappropriate and could cause geopolitical tension.

Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia