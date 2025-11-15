$42.060.03
Trump announced plans for nuclear tests - did not clarify about warhead detonation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will soon conduct nuclear weapons tests, as other countries are doing so. He emphasized that the US has more nuclear weapons than any other country, but at the same time advocates for denuclearization.

Trump announced plans for nuclear tests - did not clarify about warhead detonation

The United States of America plans to conduct nuclear weapons tests in the near future. At the same time, Washington simultaneously declares its commitment to denuclearization. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast and CNN.

Details

During a conversation with reporters, Trump was asked if he planned meetings related to concerns about possible nuclear tests. In response, the president stated that the US would conduct such tests because other nations do. He also emphasized that America has more nuclear weapons than any other country.

"We will have nuclear tests because other countries are doing them. There are countries that are doing them. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. I am the one who modernized it and built part of it, and I hated doing it, but there was no choice because others have it."

- said the American leader.

He also reiterated that the US remains the leading nuclear power, followed by Russia, with China significantly behind in third place. At the same time, Trump noted that in 4-5 years, Beijing could reach Washington's level. According to him, he advocates for denuclearization.

"I would like to conduct denuclearization. That is, to hold a meeting, first of all, of the three leaders, to reduce nuclear weapons. That would be a wonderful thing."

- added the head of the White House.

When asked how soon the tests could take place, the US President replied: "Quite soon."

"We are number one. Russia is number two. China is number three. They are catching up. They are still far behind us, but they will catch up in four or five years. I think the best thing would be to denuclearize."

- Trump noted.

According to CNN, during the conversation, Trump was asked whether a nuclear warhead would be detonated during the tests, to which he did not provide an answer.

"I don't want to tell you about that. But we will conduct nuclear tests, as other countries do. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country, and we must conduct tests."

- emphasized the US President.

As CNN writes, the journalist noted that other countries do not detonate warheads, but another journalist asked a question unrelated to nuclear weapons testing, changing the topic of conversation.

Recall

Trump administration officials plan to persuade the president to abandon the resumption of nuclear weapons tests. They believe it is inappropriate and could cause geopolitical tension.

Vita Zelenetska

