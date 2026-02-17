$43.170.07
US-Iran talks in Geneva conclude - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The second round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Geneva has concluded. Delegations from both sides have left the venue, and US envoys are preparing for talks with Ukraine and Russia.

US-Iran talks in Geneva conclude - Media

The second round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, has concluded, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

"The second round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, which took place today in Geneva, has concluded, a US official said," the Axios journalist stated.

According to Iranian media, delegations from both sides have left the venue, CNN indicates.

Addition

US envoys are now expected to participate in talks with Ukraine and Russia in Geneva.

As reported, separate diplomatic talks on the war in Ukraine and on Iran were scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva. The US delegation was first to meet with the Iranians through Omani mediation, and then hold trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

CNN reported that the Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva are scheduled for the afternoon.

Delegations gather at the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiation site in Geneva17.02.26, 14:33 • 578 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran