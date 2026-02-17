Delegations gather at the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiation site in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia have arrived in Geneva for trilateral talks. The meeting will take place behind closed doors on February 17-18.
Delegations are gathering at the negotiation site with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Geneva, BBC and Sky News reported, writes UNN.
Details
A motorcade of several cars with members of the Russian delegation drove up to the Intercontinental Hotel building, where trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA are expected to begin soon, BBC correspondents report from the scene.
Sky News confirmed that members of the Russian delegation have arrived at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva for the latest round of trilateral peace talks.
Earlier, Russian media reported on the arrival of part of Moscow's delegation at the negotiation site, and their source explained that Russian negotiators would attend two events. The head of the delegation is Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky.
According to the BBC, "the Ukrainian delegation is already at the negotiation site."
The exact start time of the meeting has not been determined; the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are awaiting the arrival of US representatives, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, from negotiations with the Iranian delegation.
Negotiations with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will take place this afternoon behind closed doors. The third round of negotiations will be held in Geneva on February 17-18.
"Expectations for any breakthroughs remain low, with both sides firmly adhering to their positions on key territorial issues and future security guarantees," Sky News notes.
New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues16.02.26, 21:23 • 4516 views