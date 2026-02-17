Delegations gather at the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiation site in Geneva

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:23 PM • 1076 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 1648 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10161 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 17906 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 29795 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 41145 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 49845 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 37637 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 61862 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33914 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 19331 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 16766 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 17075 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 15062 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 16940 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 11977 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 31651 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 41748 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 61850 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 67147 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 4058 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 3148 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 21814 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 19476 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 22169 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

Delegations gather at the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiation site in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia have arrived in Geneva for trilateral talks. The meeting will take place behind closed doors on February 17-18.

Delegations gather at the Ukraine-US-Russia negotiation site in Geneva

Delegations are gathering at the negotiation site with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia in Geneva, BBC and Sky News reported, writes UNN.

Details

A motorcade of several cars with members of the Russian delegation drove up to the Intercontinental Hotel building, where trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the USA are expected to begin soon, BBC correspondents report from the scene.

Sky News confirmed that members of the Russian delegation have arrived at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva for the latest round of trilateral peace talks.

Earlier, Russian media reported on the arrival of part of Moscow's delegation at the negotiation site, and their source explained that Russian negotiators would attend two events. The head of the delegation is Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

According to the BBC, "the Ukrainian delegation is already at the negotiation site."

The exact start time of the meeting has not been determined; the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are awaiting the arrival of US representatives, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, from negotiations with the Iranian delegation.

Negotiations with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will take place this afternoon behind closed doors. The third round of negotiations will be held in Geneva on February 17-18.

"Expectations for any breakthroughs remain low, with both sides firmly adhering to their positions on key territorial issues and future security guarantees," Sky News notes.

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues16.02.26, 21:23 • 4516 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran