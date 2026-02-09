US intercepts another Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in the Indian Ocean

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 2026 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 16952 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 32235 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 36675 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 53891 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52310 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42115 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40424 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27003 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18316 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
0.8m/s
75%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 12832 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32378 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 20652 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 13422 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 10925 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 2898 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 13441 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 58137 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 79527 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 96227 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Dmytro Mykhailenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
United States
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 398 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 1376 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32393 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37366 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50579 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Forbes
Bild

US intercepts another Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in the Indian Ocean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The US military intercepted the tanker Aquila II, which violated quarantine for sanctioned vessels. The pursuit lasted from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean, where the vessel was inspected and boarded.

US intercepts another Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in the Indian Ocean

American servicemen have detained another tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet," the vessel Aquila II. This was reported by the Pentagon on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the vessel Aquila II violated the "quarantine regime" for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean. After an attempted escape, the US armed forces began a pursuit that lasted from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Overnight, the American military conducted a search, maritime interception, and boarding of the vessel in the Indian Ocean. Everything proceeded without incident.

The US Department of Defense emphasized that no other country has the ability to impose its will anywhere on the planet as the US does.

When we say quarantine, that's exactly what we mean. On land, in the air, or at sea - our armed forces will find you. You will run out of fuel long before you can escape us

- the message states.

India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media08.02.26, 20:41 • 26882 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
The Pentagon
Indian Ocean
United States