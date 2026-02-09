US intercepts another Russian "shadow fleet" vessel in the Indian Ocean

American servicemen have detained another tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet," the vessel Aquila II. This was reported by the Pentagon on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the vessel Aquila II violated the "quarantine regime" for sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean. After an attempted escape, the US armed forces began a pursuit that lasted from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Overnight, the American military conducted a search, maritime interception, and boarding of the vessel in the Indian Ocean. Everything proceeded without incident.

The US Department of Defense emphasized that no other country has the ability to impose its will anywhere on the planet as the US does.

When we say quarantine, that's exactly what we mean. On land, in the air, or at sea - our armed forces will find you. You will run out of fuel long before you can escape us - the message states.

