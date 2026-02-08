India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media

The Indian Coast Guard stated that it seized three oil tankers in the Arabian Sea as part of what it called a coordinated operation against an international oil smuggling network, while tanker tracking analysts and Iranian media said the vessels were linked to Iran, UNN reports with reference to Iran International.

Details

In a statement posted on social media, the Indian Coast Guard said it intercepted three vessels on Friday approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai after what it called "technological surveillance and data structure analysis."

"The syndicate used maritime transport in international waters to transport cheap oil from conflict-ridden regions to motor tankers, avoiding payment of duties to coastal states," the coast guard said.

It added that continuous inspections, electronic data checks, and crew interrogations revealed the network's methods and links to what it called a "global network of operators," and said the vessels were being escorted to Mumbai for further legal action.

The coast guard statement did not mention Iran, ownership of the vessels, or any sanctions violations.

However, tanker tracking company TankerTrackers said it identified the three vessels as AL JAFZIA, ASPHALT STAR, and STELLAR RUBY, adding that these vessels are under US sanctions. TankerTrackers reported that STELLAR RUBY operates under the Iranian flag.

Iranian media separately reported that the three seized tankers are linked to Iran and were detained for alleged oil smuggling, stating that the vessels were sanctioned by the United States in 2025.

The Indian Coast Guard said the vessels are known to frequently change their identification and said the operation proved India's role as a "net provider of maritime security and guardian of the international rules-based order."

Washington has accused Iran of using a so-called shadow fleet of tankers to evade US oil sanctions.

Neither Indian authorities nor Iranian officials have publicly commented on reports linking the seized vessels to Iran.

