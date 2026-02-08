India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
05:37 PM • 2298 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 6102 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11164 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 14249 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 15247 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 12253 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 10851 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 23570 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 37418 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 35649 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
80%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistakeFebruary 8, 08:56 AM • 13854 views
British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communicationsFebruary 8, 10:32 AM • 10465 views
Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - ReutersFebruary 8, 10:48 AM • 8184 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 6856 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 8260 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 22369 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 43725 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 63022 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 56917 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 57733 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 21774 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 35921 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 37695 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 46359 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 49147 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Indian Coast Guard has seized three tankers in the Arabian Sea on suspicion of oil smuggling. Analysts and Iranian media link these vessels to Iran and US sanctions.

India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - media

The Indian Coast Guard stated that it seized three oil tankers in the Arabian Sea as part of what it called a coordinated operation against an international oil smuggling network, while tanker tracking analysts and Iranian media said the vessels were linked to Iran, UNN reports with reference to Iran International.

Details

In a statement posted on social media, the Indian Coast Guard said it intercepted three vessels on Friday approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai after what it called "technological surveillance and data structure analysis."

"The syndicate used maritime transport in international waters to transport cheap oil from conflict-ridden regions to motor tankers, avoiding payment of duties to coastal states," the coast guard said.

It added that continuous inspections, electronic data checks, and crew interrogations revealed the network's methods and links to what it called a "global network of operators," and said the vessels were being escorted to Mumbai for further legal action.

The coast guard statement did not mention Iran, ownership of the vessels, or any sanctions violations.

However, tanker tracking company TankerTrackers said it identified the three vessels as AL JAFZIA, ASPHALT STAR, and STELLAR RUBY, adding that these vessels are under US sanctions. TankerTrackers reported that STELLAR RUBY operates under the Iranian flag.

Iranian media separately reported that the three seized tankers are linked to Iran and were detained for alleged oil smuggling, stating that the vessels were sanctioned by the United States in 2025.

The Indian Coast Guard said the vessels are known to frequently change their identification and said the operation proved India's role as a "net provider of maritime security and guardian of the international rules-based order."

Washington has accused Iran of using a so-called shadow fleet of tankers to evade US oil sanctions.

Neither Indian authorities nor Iranian officials have publicly commented on reports linking the seized vessels to Iran.

Indian refineries cut Russian oil purchases to seal deal with US - Reuters08.02.26, 12:48 • 8252 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Social network
India
United States
Iran