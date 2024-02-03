U.S. House of Representatives to consider bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill to provide aid to Israel without providing aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the legislative body Mike Johnson in a letter to his colleagues, Axios portal reports, UNN.

Details

Given the inability of the Senate to pass appropriate legislation in a timely manner, as well as the dangerous circumstances Israel is currently facing, the House of Representatives will continue to play a leadership role Johnson said in his address.

Lawmakers propose to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel, but separately from the funding package for Kyiv.

A group of U.S. congressmen introduced a bill that would allocate $17.6 billion to Israel without providing additional support to Ukraine.

According to the bill, the US should allocate $4 billion to replenish ammunition for the Iron Dome and Sling of David missile defense systems in Israel and $4.4 billion to replenish US stockpiles of weapons transferred to Israel. The document does not mention the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine.