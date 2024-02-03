ukenru
U.S. House of Representatives to consider bill on aid to Israel without Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31861 views

A group of U.S. congressmen has submitted a bill to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel separately from funding for Ukraine.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider a bill to provide aid to Israel without providing aid to Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the legislative body Mike Johnson in a letter to his colleagues, Axios portal reports, UNN.

Details

Given the inability of the Senate to pass appropriate legislation in a timely manner, as well as the dangerous circumstances Israel is currently facing, the House of Representatives will continue to play a leadership role

Johnson said in his address.

Lawmakers propose to allocate $17.6 billion to Israel, but separately from the funding package for Kyiv.

Addendum Addendum

A group of U.S. congressmen introduced a bill that would allocate $17.6 billion to Israel without providing additional support to Ukraine.

According to the bill, the US should allocate $4 billion to replenish ammunition for the Iron Dome and Sling of David missile defense systems in Israel and $4.4 billion to replenish US stockpiles of weapons transferred to Israel. The document does not mention the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
zaliznyi-kupolIron dome
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

