US considers banning new versions of ChatGPT for China - Reuters

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85250 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150999 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154976 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251097 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174308 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165539 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226310 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35816 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33677 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67797 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35907 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224837 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85250 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61924 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67797 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113066 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113950 views
US considers banning new versions of ChatGPT for China - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38824 views

The United States is considering restricting the export of patented artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT, to China over concerns that they could be used for cyberattacks or biological weapons development.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is considering new regulatory measures to restrict exports to China of proprietary or closed-source AI models whose software and data it learns from are kept secret. This was reported by Reuters, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

Currently, nothing prevents American AI giants such as Microsoft, OpenAI, and Alphabet, which have developed some of the most powerful closed-source AI models, from selling them to almost anyone in the world without supervision.

Government and private researchers are concerned that U.S. adversaries could use these models, which mine vast amounts of text and images to summarize information and create content, to conduct aggressive cyberattacks or even create powerful biological weapons.

Reuters sources said that in order to develop export controls on AI models, the US may refer to the threshold level contained in the AI executive order issued last October, which is based on the amount of computing power required to train the model. Upon reaching this level, the developer is obliged to inform about its plans to develop AI models and provide the results of testing to the Ministry of Commerce.

This computing power threshold could be the basis for determining which AI models would be subject to export restrictions, according to two U.S. officials and another source briefed on the discussion. They declined to be identified because the details are not public.

If it is applied, it is likely to limit exports to only those models that have not yet been released, as none of them have reached this threshold yet, although Google's Gemini Ultra is considered close to it.

undefinedundefined

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
reutersReuters
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
microsoftMicrosoft
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising