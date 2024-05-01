US Congress approves ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103645 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113057 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155666 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159105 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166212 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35793 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41643 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 48249 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45933 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 34450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227138 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103645 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81757 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114100 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114938 views
US Congress approves ban on enriched uranium imports from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22019 views

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a law banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The document bans imports of Russian uranium to the United States until January 2028.

On Tuesday, May 30, the U.S. Senate voted to pass a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The document, which was approved unanimously, bans imports of Russian uranium into the United States 90 days after it comes into force, allowing temporary exceptions until January 2028.

The bill was submitted to the White House for the signature of US President Joe Biden. Earlier, Washington had said that it supported efforts to block the Kremlin's supply of reactor fuel.

09.01.23, 22:42 • 520883 views

US House of Representatives passes bill to ban imports of Russian uranium12.12.23, 02:14 • 38408 views

Addendum

According to the Department of Energy , Russia supplied nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used to fuel the U.S. fleet of more than 90 commercial reactors, making it the first foreign supplier.

These sales bring Moscow an estimated $1 billion a year, and the White House has said that dependence on Russian uranium sources "poses a risk to the U.S. economy.

Recall

The G7 energy ministers agreed to work to reduce their countries' dependence on Russian nuclear-related goods, including promoting diversification of the nuclear fuel supply chain free of Russian influence.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
white-houseWhite House
g7G7
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

