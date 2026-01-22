$43.180.08
The Diplomat

US buys COMMANDO Select armored vehicles for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The US Army has ordered 65 COMMANDO Select armored vehicles for Ukraine for over $163 million. The equipment is designed for high-mobility operations and crew protection.

US buys COMMANDO Select armored vehicles for Ukraine

The US Army has ordered a batch of 65 COMMANDO Select armored vehicles to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. The contract, worth over $163 million, provides for the supply of new equipment adapted to modern combat conditions. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Textron Systems received the order under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The three-year fixed-price agreement includes the manufacture of armored vehicles and the provision of spare parts. Funding is provided through a direct sales mechanism, which allows for the involvement of new production capacities instead of using existing stocks of the US Department of Defense.

Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - Politico13.01.26, 16:32 • 8841 view

Purpose and capabilities of the equipment

COMMANDO Select armored vehicles are designed for high-mobility operations in complex terrain. The platform provides crew protection from artillery and drones, performing personnel transport, mobile command, and military police tasks. This model has stood the test of time, having been in service with the US Army for the past twenty years.

Increased mobility at the front

The new equipment will help Ukrainian forces maneuver more effectively along extended front lines and ensure logistical security. Unlike heavy tracked platforms, these vehicles are designed for rapid response and dispersed operations. The production and delivery of the entire batch are to be completed by the end of the three-year term. 

Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine14.01.26, 20:36 • 39278 views

