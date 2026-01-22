US buys COMMANDO Select armored vehicles for Ukraine

The US Army has ordered a batch of 65 COMMANDO Select armored vehicles to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities. The contract, worth over $163 million, provides for the supply of new equipment adapted to modern combat conditions. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

Textron Systems received the order under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The three-year fixed-price agreement includes the manufacture of armored vehicles and the provision of spare parts. Funding is provided through a direct sales mechanism, which allows for the involvement of new production capacities instead of using existing stocks of the US Department of Defense.

Purpose and capabilities of the equipment

COMMANDO Select armored vehicles are designed for high-mobility operations in complex terrain. The platform provides crew protection from artillery and drones, performing personnel transport, mobile command, and military police tasks. This model has stood the test of time, having been in service with the US Army for the past twenty years.

Increased mobility at the front

The new equipment will help Ukrainian forces maneuver more effectively along extended front lines and ensure logistical security. Unlike heavy tracked platforms, these vehicles are designed for rapid response and dispersed operations. The production and delivery of the entire batch are to be completed by the end of the three-year term.

