Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

05:38 PM • 2406 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 4870 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 6712 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10366 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12290 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12295 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12912 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11900 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17626 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10320 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 15005 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 21499 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 8032 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22775 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 8320 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17626 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22920 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 37277 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51518 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 64367 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24775 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59463 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52035 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56708 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58019 views
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Japan has transferred the final batch of 14 units of special equipment to Ukraine, completing the implementation of an additional aid package. The cargo included trucks, high-mobility vehicles, and tracked transporters.

Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Embassy of Japan announced the arrival in Poland of the final batch of vehicles for the Ukrainian Self-Defense Forces. The delivery of 14 units of special equipment, which took place on January 12, completes the implementation of an additional aid package approved in October 2024. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The cargo included one-and-a-half-ton trucks and high-mobility vehicles. This batch completed a tranche of 30 vehicles, which supplemented the previously transferred fleet of 101 units of equipment.

Japan transferred 47.7 million euros for Ukraine's reconstruction: funds to go to demining and infrastructure30.12.25, 20:37 • 8285 views

The Ukrainian side received specific platforms for working in difficult conditions:

  • Toyota all-terrain vehicles (HMV) and Mitsubishi Kogata light trucks.
    • Morooka tracked transporters for areas without a developed road network.

      The equipment will be used for rapid troop deployment, ammunition delivery, and evacuation of the wounded in areas under constant attack.

      Strategic support within limits

      Despite strict internal restrictions on arms exports, Tokyo continues to systematically provide Ukraine with non-lethal equipment. The Japanese Ministry of Defense emphasized that the transfer of these assets is a direct response to Kyiv's requests to strengthen the mobility of units. The Japanese government assured further support for Ukraine's operational needs. 

      Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion20.12.25, 02:12 • 31014 views

      Stepan Haftko

      War in UkraineNews of the World
      Technology
      Mobilization
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Japan
      Kyiv
      Poland