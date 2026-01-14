Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Embassy of Japan announced the arrival in Poland of the final batch of vehicles for the Ukrainian Self-Defense Forces. The delivery of 14 units of special equipment, which took place on January 12, completes the implementation of an additional aid package approved in October 2024. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The cargo included one-and-a-half-ton trucks and high-mobility vehicles. This batch completed a tranche of 30 vehicles, which supplemented the previously transferred fleet of 101 units of equipment.

The Ukrainian side received specific platforms for working in difficult conditions:

Toyota all-terrain vehicles (HMV) and Mitsubishi Kogata light trucks.

Morooka tracked transporters for areas without a developed road network.

The equipment will be used for rapid troop deployment, ammunition delivery, and evacuation of the wounded in areas under constant attack.

Strategic support within limits

Despite strict internal restrictions on arms exports, Tokyo continues to systematically provide Ukraine with non-lethal equipment. The Japanese Ministry of Defense emphasized that the transfer of these assets is a direct response to Kyiv's requests to strengthen the mobility of units. The Japanese government assured further support for Ukraine's operational needs.

