US believes Washington's security guarantees for Ukraine are more important than European ones - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

A senior American official said that security guarantees from the US, not European ones, are crucial for Ukraine. The US will not send troops, but will provide satellite, intelligence, and logistical support.

US believes Washington's security guarantees for Ukraine are more important than European ones - Politico

US security guarantees are more important for Ukraine than European ones. An unnamed American official stated this in a comment to Politico, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine are "a good thing."

They have a few helicopters, a few troops, and isolated guarantees, but if you talk to the Ukrainians, it's really the American security guarantees that are crucial for them.

- said the interlocutor of the publication.

The authors indicate that European countries insist on the presence of a small contingent of troops in Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire, with France and Germany leading efforts to send troops. At the same time, the United States stated that it would not send its troops to Ukraine, but would provide assistance - in particular, commitments would include satellite and intelligence support, separate drone flights to monitor the demarcation line, and logistical assistance.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees are ready for signing, there will be many more technical details, but the main agreement is in place.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

