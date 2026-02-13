US and Taiwan sign trade agreement - key provisions revealed

The United States and Taiwan have concluded a trade agreement that provides for the reduction of customs tariffs and the expansion of access for American goods to Asian markets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the provisions of the agreement, Taiwan undertakes to:

purchase liquefied natural gas and crude oil from the United States (total amount - over 44 billion dollars);

further open its market to such American goods (meat and dairy products, wheat, medical devices, automobiles);

purchase American civil aircraft and spare parts by 2029 (total amount is about 15 billion dollars);

invest approximately 25 billion dollars in equipment for electricity generation.

In addition, this agreement formalizes the agreement to reduce customs tariffs from 20% to 15% on goods from Taiwan heading to the United States. This agreement was announced in January 2026.

Also, under this agreement, Taiwan will allow the import of ground beef and certain offal, and will bring the requirements for the content of feed additive residues in meat in line with international standards.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale visit to Beijing in the first week of April 2026. The main goal of the summit is to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine.