US and Taiwan sign trade agreement - key provisions revealed

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4342 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 10504 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 12928 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 27113 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 52581 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 37590 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 48633 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35548 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27531 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28343 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
100%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 12672 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 14513 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 5768 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 13897 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 13150 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4362 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 13446 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 49169 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 90638 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 80296 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 1670 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 21365 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25647 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 51145 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 43883 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

US and Taiwan sign trade agreement - key provisions revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The United States and Taiwan have signed a trade agreement that provides for the reduction of customs duties and the expansion of access for American goods to Asian markets. Taiwan undertakes to purchase billions of dollars worth of American goods and invest in energy equipment.

US and Taiwan sign trade agreement - key provisions revealed

The United States and Taiwan have concluded a trade agreement that provides for the reduction of customs tariffs and the expansion of access for American goods to Asian markets. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the provisions of the agreement, Taiwan undertakes to:

  • purchase liquefied natural gas and crude oil from the United States (total amount - over 44 billion dollars);
    • further open its market to such American goods (meat and dairy products, wheat, medical devices, automobiles);
      • purchase American civil aircraft and spare parts by 2029 (total amount is about 15 billion dollars);
        • invest approximately 25 billion dollars in equipment for electricity generation.

          In addition, this agreement formalizes the agreement to reduce customs tariffs from 20% to 15% on goods from Taiwan heading to the United States. This agreement was announced in January 2026.

          Also, under this agreement, Taiwan will allow the import of ground beef and certain offal, and will bring the requirements for the content of feed additive residues in meat in line with international standards.

          Recall

          US President Donald Trump is preparing for a large-scale visit to Beijing in the first week of April 2026. The main goal of the summit is to discuss a new trade agreement, the situation around Taiwan, and coordinate positions on Russia's war against Ukraine.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
          Animals
          Technology
          State budget
          Energy
          War in Ukraine
          Electricity
          Bloomberg L.P.
          Beijing
          Donald Trump
          Taiwan
          Xi Jinping
          United States
          Ukraine