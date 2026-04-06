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US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Pakistan proposed a framework agreement to end the conflict. Tehran refuses to open the Strait of Hormuz and rejects the set deadlines.

US and Iran consider peace plan, Tehran refuses to open Strait of Hormuz as part of temporary truce - Media

Ahead of a US-imposed deadline, the United States and Iran have received a framework plan to end the five-week conflict, although Tehran has rejected any immediate steps to open the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump has threatened to unleash "hell" on Tehran if it does not reach an agreement by the end of Tuesday that would allow the resumption of traffic through this vital route for global energy supplies.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz05.04.26, 20:41 • 13129 views

The plan, brokered by Pakistan, emerged from intensive overnight contacts and calls for an immediate ceasefire, to be followed by negotiations for a broader settlement to be completed within 15-20 days, a source familiar with the proposals said on Monday.

US and Iran discuss 45-day ceasefire - Axios06.04.26, 08:18 • 5226 views

According to the source, Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was in contact overnight with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Iran will not open the strait as part of a temporary ceasefire, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, adding that Iran would not accept any deadlines while considering the proposal. Washington is not ready for a permanent ceasefire, the official said.

Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said that any agreement must guarantee access through the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that an agreement that fails to curb Iran's nuclear program, its missiles, and drones would pave the way for a "more dangerous and unstable Middle East."

New airstrikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks after the US and Israeli bombing of Iran began in a war that has claimed thousands of lives and damaged the economy, driving up oil prices.

Iranian state media reported the death of Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel claimed responsibility for his death on Monday.

Israel claims to have eliminated IRGC intelligence chief in central Tehran06.04.26, 13:09 • 1786 views

The American-Israeli attack hit the data center of Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, damaging infrastructure underlying the country's national artificial intelligence platform and thousands of other services, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a statement released on Monday, threatened to destroy Iran's infrastructure and target its leaders "one by one."

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that he could expand US strikes to include civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges.

Israeli media reported that Israeli rescuers pulled two bodies from the rubble of a residential building in Haifa on Sunday, which was hit by an Iranian missile.

Iranian strikes over the weekend on petrochemical facilities and an Israeli-linked vessel in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE underscored the country's ability to retaliate, despite Trump's repeated claims that he had destroyed its missile and drone capabilities, the publication notes.

Iran responded to the attacks launched by the US and Israel five weeks ago by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies pass, and by attacking Israel, US military bases, and energy infrastructure around the Persian Gulf.

According to the human rights group HRANA, about 3,540 people have died in Iran since the beginning of the war, including at least 244 children.

Israel also invaded southern Lebanon and struck Beirut in a fight against Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, which was the most brutal consequence of the US-Israel war against Iran.

According to Lebanese authorities, among Lebanon's heavy losses are 1,461 killed, including at least 124 children.

Thirteen American servicemen have been killed, and hundreds more injured.

US criticizes Trump's statements on Iran over profanity and aggressive rhetoric06.04.26, 05:22 • 4846 views

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