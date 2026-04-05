Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran's power plants if the country's leadership does not agree to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, increasing pressure on Tehran. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

If they don't comply, if they want to keep it closed, they will lose every power plant and all other facilities across the country. - Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, which lasted eight minutes.

When asked when he thought the war would end, Trump replied, "I'll let you know very soon."

But we are in a very strong position, and this country will need 20 years to recover, if it's lucky, if it even has a country left. And if they don't do anything by Tuesday evening, they won't have a single power plant or a single bridge left intact. - he said.

When asked if he was concerned that the population of Iran — a country of 93 million people — might suffer from strikes on civilian infrastructure, Trump replied, "No, they want us to do it," claiming that Iranians "live in hell."

Addition

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump also threatened to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened. At the same time, he did not provide detailed information about the scale of possible attacks.

Under international law, militaries may only strike civilian power plants and other key infrastructure if they contribute to military operations and harm to civilians is minimized.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's advisers consider such targeted strikes permissible because they aim to limit Tehran's ability to develop missiles, drones, and nuclear weapons. At the same time, large-scale strikes on power plants and bridges, regardless of their military value, raise legal and humanitarian questions.

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