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Kyiv • UNN

 • 3544 views

Iranian military claims to have shot down two C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters. The destruction of Hermes and MQ-9 drones is also reported.

Iran claims destruction of two US aircraft and two helicopters

Iran claims to have destroyed two US military transport aircraft and two helicopters during the American mission to rescue the pilot of a downed F-15. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The spokesman for the Joint Command of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that Iranian forces allegedly destroyed four American planes and helicopters during the US operation to search for the second crew member of the downed F-15.

Additional investigations by experts on the ground revealed that our forces destroyed two C-130 military transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters of the American army

- he stated.

In separate statements, the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the alleged destruction of an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and an American MQ-9 drone in Isfahan province.

Recall

US commandos successfully evacuated the second crew member of the downed fighter jet from Iranian territory. The operation is complete, all involved forces have left the country.

Olga Rozgon

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