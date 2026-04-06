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US and Iran discuss 45-day truce - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Mediators are discussing a two-phase deal to end the war and resolve the nuclear issue. Trump extended the deadline to Tuesday, threatening to destroy Iran's infrastructure.

US and Iran discuss 45-day truce - Axios

The US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms of a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, citing four American, Israeli, and regional sources familiar with the negotiations, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

Sources said the chances of reaching a partial agreement within the next 48 hours are slim. But this latest desperate attempt is the only chance to prevent a sharp escalation of the war, which would include massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and strikes on energy and water facilities in the Persian Gulf countries, the publication writes.

The 10-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran was supposed to expire on Monday evening. But on Sunday, Trump extended his deadline by 20 hours and posted a new deadline on Truth Social for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz05.04.26, 20:41 • 12509 views

On Sunday, Trump told Axios that the US is "in deep negotiations" with Iran and that a deal could be reached before the deadline set by President Trump on Tuesday.

"There's a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I'll blow everything up there," he said.

Trump threatened to destroy infrastructure vital to Iranian civilians if he could not reach a deal with the regime.

Two sources said that the operational plan for a large-scale US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran's energy facilities is ready, but stressed that the extension of the deadline set by Trump was intended to give a last chance to reach an agreement.

Four sources familiar with the diplomatic efforts said that negotiations are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators, as well as through text messages sent between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

A US official said that the Trump administration has made several offers to Iran in recent days, but so far Iranian officials have not accepted them.

Sources said that mediators are discussing with the parties the terms of a two-phase agreement; the first phase involves a potential 45-day ceasefire, during which a permanent end to the war will be achieved.

According to one source, the ceasefire could be extended if more time is needed for negotiations.

The second phase involves an agreement to end the war.

Sources said that mediators believe that the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resolution of Iran's highly enriched uranium issue - either by removing it from the country or by diluting it - can only be the result of a final agreement.

US criticizes Trump's statements on Iran over profanity and aggressive rhetoric06.04.26, 05:22 • 2856 views

Mediators are working on confidence-building measures that Iran could take regarding the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz and its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium, sources said.

These two issues are Iran's main bargaining chips in the negotiations, and the Iranians will not agree to completely abandon them for only a 45-day ceasefire, two sources said.

Mediators want to see if Iran can take a partial step on both issues in the first phase of the agreement. They are also working on steps that the Trump administration could take to give Iran assurances that the ceasefire will not be temporary and that the war will not resume.

Iranian officials have made it clear to mediators that they do not want to find themselves in a situation similar to Gaza or Lebanon, where a ceasefire exists on paper, but the US and Israel can attack again whenever they want.

Mediators are also working on other US confidence-building measures that the US could take to meet some of Iran's demands.

A source with direct knowledge said that mediators are very concerned that an Iranian response to a US-Israeli strike on the country's energy infrastructure would be devastating for the oil and water facilities of the Persian Gulf countries.

Mediators told Iranian officials that there is no time for further negotiation tactics and stressed that the next 48 hours are their last chance to reach an agreement and prevent massive destruction for the country.

Iranian officials, at least publicly, are still taking an extremely tough stance and rejecting any concessions. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Sunday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "will never return" to what it was before the war, especially for the US and Israel.

US increases insurance guarantees for ships in the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion04.04.26, 02:18 • 13744 views

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