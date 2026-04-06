US criticizes Trump's statements on Iran over profanity and aggressive rhetoric

In the US, Democrats and some Republicans publicly criticized President Donald Trump after his harsh and obscene statements against Iran. Some politicians called such rhetoric unacceptable for a head of state and dangerous amid the war, American media report and UNN writes.

Details

The reason was Trump's posts on the Truth Social social network, where he, in particular, called Iranians "crazy scum." After that, a wave of criticism came not only from Democrats but also from some representatives of the Republican Party.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the president was "screaming like a madman." Senator Chris Murphy called Trump's statements absurd, and Bernie Sanders wrote that it was "the delirium of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced person."

Criticism also came from Republicans

Republican Congressman Don Bacon said Americans don't want to see their president "obscene." According to him, self-control is part of leadership.

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene also sharply criticized the president, writing on the X social network that he had "gone crazy."

Trump's statements came against the backdrop of further escalation around Iran, which only increased political tensions within the US. Some critics are already directly calling for congressional action, believing that the president's rhetoric only deepens the crisis.

Trump sharply threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and announced a "day of strikes"