Trump sharply threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and announced a "day of strikes"

US President Donald Trump made a sharp statement regarding the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, effectively threatening Iran with consequences if it continues to be blocked. He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

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Open this strait immediately, you crazy scum, or you will live in hell - you will see for yourselves - the president wrote.

According to Trump, large-scale strikes on infrastructure are possible in the near future.

On Tuesday, Iran will have both a "power plant day" and a "bridge day" - all at once. You haven't seen anything like it yet - he stated.

His statement came amid an escalation of the situation in the region and discussions about the possible forceful unblocking of the strategic sea route.

Iran claims destruction of two US aircraft and two helicopters