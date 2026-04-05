Trump sharply threatened Iran over the Strait of Hormuz and announced a "day of strikes"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump demands the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz under threat of destroying bridges and power plants. The US President announced strikes for Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump made a sharp statement regarding the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, effectively threatening Iran with consequences if it continues to be blocked. He wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.
Details
Open this strait immediately, you crazy scum, or you will live in hell - you will see for yourselves
According to Trump, large-scale strikes on infrastructure are possible in the near future.
On Tuesday, Iran will have both a "power plant day" and a "bridge day" - all at once. You haven't seen anything like it yet
His statement came amid an escalation of the situation in the region and discussions about the possible forceful unblocking of the strategic sea route.
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