Israel claims to have eliminated IRGC intelligence chief in central Tehran

The Israeli military reported the elimination of Majid Hademi, head of intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in central Tehran. This was stated by the IDF, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to their data, the strike was carried out at night using aviation based on precise intelligence.

The IDF noted that Hademi was one of the key commanders of the IRGC and played an important role in shaping decisions for the Iranian leadership.

"His elimination is another significant blow to the IRGC's command and control system and its ability to conduct terrorist operations," the Israeli army said.

Also, according to the Israeli side, he was involved in preparing operations against Israel, Jewish targets around the world, and attempts to attack US citizens.

Israel eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tansiri, who led efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz