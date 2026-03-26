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Israel eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tansiri, who led efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3010 views

The Israeli Air Force destroyed IRGC Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri and intelligence chief Behnam Rezaei. Tangsiri was responsible for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tansiri, who led efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz

The Israeli Air Force carried out a strike in Bandar Abbas, which eliminated Alireza Tangsiri, who served as the commander of the IRGC Navy and also led efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces, according to UNN

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the IDF and Navy, carried out a pinpoint strike in Bandar Abbas, which eliminated Alireza Tangsiri, who had served as the commander of the IRGC Navy for the past eight years. Tangsiri held several key positions in the IRGC Navy, during which he directed the regime's activities and coordinated the efforts of the Iranian armed forces in the Persian Gulf region. For many years, Tangsiri was responsible for attacks on oil tankers and commercial vessels and personally threatened freedom of navigation and trade in the Strait of Hormuz and the international maritime zone. 

- the report says. 

It is reported that during Operation "Roaring Lion," Tangsiri led efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz and organized terrorist attacks in the maritime space, being one of the main figures responsible for destabilizing the global economy.

In addition, Tangsiri was subject to numerous international sanctions due to his direct involvement in carrying out terrorist attacks against vessels in international waters and in transferring air defense systems and drones to Russia and Syria.

Along with Tangsiri, Behnam Rezaei, head of the IRGC Navy's intelligence department, who was also a leading expert in maritime intelligence, was eliminated.

As part of his authority, Rezaei was responsible for collecting intelligence on countries in the region and coordinating cooperation with various intelligence organizations. The elimination of the IRGC Navy's top leadership adds to the list of dozens of Iranian regime commanders who have been eliminated, and is another significant blow to the IRGC's command and control systems and its ability to organize terrorist acts in the maritime sphere against countries in the region. 

- the report notes. 

Recall 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to Russia, China, and India. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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